By the Numbers: Browns 2022 season

1,525 - RB Nick Chubb posted a career-best 1,525 rushing yards, which ranked third in the league. He joined Jim Brown as the only players in team history to reach 1,500 rushing yards in a season. He and Minnesota's Dalvin Cook are the only two players to reach 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past four seasons.

2,490 - The Browns recorded their third-highest team rushing total in league history with 2,490 yards, their most since they recorded a team-record 2,639 yards in 1963.

4.88 - Yards per carry by Browns rushers in each of the last two seasons, which ranks fourth-best in the league.

7 - With 16 sacks this year, DE Myles Garrett became just the seventh player in NFL history to record 10 or more sacks in five of his first six seasons, joining Richard Dent, Bruce Smith, Derrick Thomas, Reggie White, DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller. Garrett also tied the single-season franchise sack record he set last season.

1,160 - Receiving yards from WR Amari Cooper, which was the fifth-most by a Browns player in a single season. It was also the sixth time in his eight NFL seasons that Cooper had crossed the 1,000-yard plateau.

9 - Receiving touchdowns from Cooper, the most by a Browns player since TE Gary Barnidge tallied nine in 2015 and the most by a Browns receiver since Josh Gordon totaled nine in 2013.

5 - With three picks this season, CB Denzel Ward snagged multiple interceptions for the fifth-straight season since the Browns drafted him fourth overall in 2018.

15 - Third-round rookie CB M.J. Emerson Jr. recorded 15 pass breakups, which tied with Ward for the team lead. His total ranked third among NFL rookies.

4 - Interceptions by S Grant Delpit, who also had 101 tackles. He was one of only three players in the NFL this year to have at least four interceptions and 100 tackles.

839 - Receiving yards from WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, which was a career high. So, too, were his 61 receptions.

8 - Peoples-Jones was one of eight receivers this year to build a streak of at least 50 receiving yards in seven straight games, joining Stefon Diggs (nine), Ja'Marr Chase (nine), Chris Godwin (eight), CeeDee Lamb (eight), Chris Olave (seven), DeVonta Smith (eight), Amon-Ra St. Brown (10) and Travis Kelce (10).

3 - Peoples-Jones was one of three players in the league this season to score a punt return touchdown. He broke free for a 76-yard punt return touchdown in Week 13, the first punt return TD by a Browns player since Travis Benjamin took one back for 78 yards on Sept. 20, 2015.