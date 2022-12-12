Catherine Raiche, Glenn Cook to attend NFL's Front Office Accelerator

The Accelerator is designed to provide rising people of color and women front office prospects with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club ownership and executives

Dec 12, 2022 at 11:46 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

121222_Accelerator

The Browns will have two representatives participate in the NFL's Front Office Accelerator this week in Dallas, designed to provide rising people of color and women front office prospects with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club ownership and executives.

Catherine Raiche, the Browns' Assistant GM & Vice President of Football Operations, and Glenn Cook, the Assistant GM & Vice President of Player Personnel, will attend for the Browns, who are one of three teams in the league who will have more than one representative.

Cook will attend for the second time after he also participated in the inaugural meetings last May.

Cook has been with the Browns since 2016 and was the Assistant Director of Pro Scouting before entering the role of Vice President of Player Personnel in 2020. He was promoted to assistant GM role in June at the same time Raiche was hired. Prior to the Browns, Raiche spent the last three seasons with the Eagles as a football operations/player personnel coordinator from 2019-2021 and VP of football operations from 2021 to early 2022.

Raiche is the highest-ranking female in a football executive position in the NFL.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Stefanski believes Watson 'made strides' in second start

Stefanski saw more glimpses of how Watson can elevate the offense despite a disappointing loss to the Bengals

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 15 vs. Ravens

Cleveland hosts Baltimore for Week 15

news

Sherwin-Williams: Bring Your Fandom to Life Sweepstakes

Enter for the chance to paint your gameday orange and brown by winning a gameday room upgrade

news

3 Big Takeaways: Deshaun Watson shows improvement in tough loss

Watson looked more comfortable and consistent in a losing effort against a divisional rival

Advertising