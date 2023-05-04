Cleveland Browns and Vivid Seats Team Up to Announce Multi-Year Extension of Partnership

The Cleveland Browns are pleased to announce an enhanced multi-year partnership with Vivid Seats, a leading ticket marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, as an Official Fan Experience Partner of the Cleveland Browns.

Since 2015, Vivid Seats has worked with the Browns to amplify the gameday experience and will continue to serve in that capacity for Browns fans at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Among the highlights of the expanded partnership, starting next season, Browns fans will have the chance to purchase unique experiences at Cleveland Browns Stadium. These experiences include access to the new all-inclusive main concourse seating featuring plush seats on the terrace platform, group field seats, or access to the Vivid Seats VIP Lounge Experience. All gameday experience packages include pre-game field passes, parking, complementary food, beer and wine, club access, and other unique fan benefits that only the Browns and Vivid Seats can offer.

"Creating an unforgettable and immersive fan experience at Cleveland Browns Stadium is a top priority and we are excited about the possibilities this enhanced partnership with Vivid Seats will bring," said Chief Commercial Officer of Haslam Sports Group Eric Clouse. "We look forward to delivering on this exclusive and innovative approach to Browns gameday."

As part of this enhanced fan experience partnership, Vivid Seats will unveil the Vivid Seats VIP Lounge Experience, an exclusive club featuring a private entrance into the stadium, valet parking, and prime seating located at field level directly behind the Browns bench. Located between the home locker room and the field entrance at Cleveland Browns Stadium, the VIP Lounge is just feet from the sideline, giving fans an up-close and personal connection to the action on gameday.

"We are thrilled to extend and expand our relationship with the Cleveland Browns and look forward to offering Vivid Seats customers the opportunity to experience gameday at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in new and exciting ways," said Geoff Lester, Chief Commercial Officer of Vivid Seats. "We hope to build upon this unique gameday experience with the Browns and expand our experiential fan offerings to additional venues over time."

