Cleveland Browns join American Red Cross for annual blood drive 

Donors urged to give and help prevent a summer shortage 

Jul 25, 2023 at 01:32 PM
The American Red Cross and the Cleveland Browns will host the annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive on Saturday, July 29 at 12 locations throughout northeast Ohio, including the KeyBank Club at Cleveland Browns Stadium from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. KeyBank Club is located on the south side of the facility next to the Browns Pro Shop on Alfred Lerner Way. Free parking is available on weekends at metered spots in front of the stadium.

All presenting blood donors will receive a commemorative Browns T-shirt (while supplies last) and will have a chance to win Browns memorabilia and a package of four tickets to a game with pregame passes (access to the field before kickoff).

The Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend – blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in. The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months. Donors are asked to give now to avoid a looming blood shortage.

Schedule an appointment to give blood with the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code "BROWNS" or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About the Cleveland Browns and Browns Give Back:

The Cleveland Browns are committed to championing youth football, education and social justice in our community and throughout Ohio.

Education –The Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school every day so they can succeed, highlighted by the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day Network. The Stay in the Game! Network is a statewide initiative designed to increase school attendance through a partnership between the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Columbus Crew Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Harvard University's Proving Ground. The team engages local school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. In the 2023-24 school year, the Stay in the Game! Network will partner with 35 school districts, benefitting nearly 200,000 students in Ohio. To learn more visit, visit StayinTheGame.org.

Youth Football– The Cleveland Browns are committed to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio with year-round programming for players, coaches, officials and parents. Through camps, clinics and other initiatives, the Browns' goal is to promote healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for youth football participation and education.

First and Ten –Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to #give10 and help their communities by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. To date, more than 2.75 million hours of volunteering have been pledged through First and Ten. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.

