#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns 'without a doubt' look forward to being back in front of fans in Berea 

Here's what you might've missed from Sunday, the last day in West Virginia

Jul 31, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Doc Louallen

Contributor

Sunday is the last day at The Greenbrier for the Browns following a week of chemistry-building and a slow-ramp up of intensity in training camp.

Now, it's time to head back to Cleveland, where the days will have a bit more of a normal feel.

"We're excited to get back home," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We'll be up home, and we get to see our fans on August 1st in Berea, which we're very excited about, and then it's all part of the process. Still coming along, still work to do, and then excited about next week. We get to play in the Hall of Fame Game, and we get to honor Joe Thomas' contributions to this organization. So a lot going on, and we're excited about it."

The business won't stop for the Browns, however, as they're already just four days away from playing their first preseason game. Just one practice, which will take place Tuesday, separates the Browns from their first matchup of the season against the Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, and Stefanski knows it'll come with a lot of anticipation.

After a week of no fans in the stands in West Virginia, the Browns are expecting a packed house in the bleachers of their own building at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

"Without a doubt," Stefanski said. "Oh, man. These guys have been playing this sport for a long time, but the second you have a crowd there and they're cheering you on, you feel that it's our home fans. It's special when they come out there to Berea like they do in droves. So we'll absolutely get a kick from that."

Here's what else you might've missed from Sunday in West Virginia

Photos: Training Camp Day 6

Check out photos of the team during the sixth day of Training Camp

20230730-MS-27
1 / 33
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
2 / 33

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
3 / 33

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), Safety Tanner McCalister (48) and Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
4 / 33

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), Safety Tanner McCalister (48) and Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
5 / 33

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
6 / 33

The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
7 / 33

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
8 / 33

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
9 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
10 / 33

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
11 / 33

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
12 / 33

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
13 / 33

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
14 / 33

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
15 / 33

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
16 / 33

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
17 / 33

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
18 / 33

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
19 / 33

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
20 / 33

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
21 / 33

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
22 / 33

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerbacks Coach Brandon Lynch and the defensive backs during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
23 / 33

Cornerbacks Coach Brandon Lynch and the defensive backs during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
24 / 33

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
25 / 33

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
26 / 33

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
27 / 33

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
28 / 33

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
29 / 33

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Punter Joseph Charlton (16) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
30 / 33

Punter Joseph Charlton (16) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
31 / 33

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
32 / 33

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.
33 / 33

Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during Day 6 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Training Camp Observations from the 9th day at The Greenbrier

