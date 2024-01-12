DE Myles Garrett named First Team All-Pro

Garrett earned his fifth All-Pro selection of his career

The accolades continue for DE Myles Garrett this season, as he was officially named a First Team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Garrett now has five All-Pro honors in his career, with two second-team selections in 2018 and 2022, and two other first-team selections in 2020 and 2021. This marks his third first-team honor in his career.

Garrett, who was also selected for his fifth career Pro Bowl earlier this month, leads the Browns with 14 sacks this season. He played in 15 games this season, recording 42 tackles – 33 of which are solo tackles – four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one kick blocked.

