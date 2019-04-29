Draft grades roundup: Experts applaud Browns getting value without a 1st-round pick

Kiper applauds Browns general manager John Dorsey for finding good value in Sheldrick Redwine and Mack Wilson, approves of the selection of Greedy Williams and includes a half-letter grade bump for the acquisition of Odell Beckham, which cost the Browns their 2019 first-round pick.

Reuter is another one who gave the Browns' grade a boost due to the Beckham deal, but he generally approved of all of Cleveland's picks. Dorsey's Day 3 haul got this sterling review:

"Redwine's versatility made him worth a fourth-round selection, and Wilson was a big value in the fifth round. Seibert was the best kicker in the draft. Forbes could play tackle or guard for the Browns. Lewis was a good find in the seventh."