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2020 NFL Draft

Draft grades roundup: Experts applaud Browns getting value without a 1st-round pick

Apr 29, 2019 at 05:01 PM
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Nick Shook

Staff Writer

The 2019 NFL Draft is complete, new prospects are figuring out the logistics of their new employment, and we're all left to take a deep breath and a moment to collect ourselves.

Well, not entirely.

As with most things in sports these days, we must immediately judge and know how a team fared in the ever-important offseason. As such, draft grades have been published aplenty.

As someone who was once tasked with this exercise, I'll first advise patience, understanding and room for error. We truly don't know how anyteam really did in the draft. We won't know for a few years.

Now, onto the instant reaction:

Photos: New Browns cornerback Greedy Williams

Greedy Williams is a Cleveland Brown. Take a look at photos of the LSU cornerback, whom the Browns selected 46th overall Friday in the 2019 NFL Draft.

LSU cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams works out during NFL Pro Day at their NCAA football training facility in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams works out during NFL Pro Day at their NCAA football training facility in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, LSU cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams (29) pulls in an interception in the endzone late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La. Williams was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
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FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, LSU cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams (29) pulls in an interception in the endzone late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La. Williams was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) celebrates his interception with safety Grant Delpit (9) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. LSU won 31-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) celebrates his interception with safety Grant Delpit (9) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. LSU won 31-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive back Greedy Williams runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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LSU defensive back Greedy Williams runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive back Greedy Williams runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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LSU defensive back Greedy Williams runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive back Greedy Williams participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
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LSU defensive back Greedy Williams participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Portrait of LSU defensive back Greedy Williams taken during the NFL Scouting Combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
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Portrait of LSU defensive back Greedy Williams taken during the NFL Scouting Combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2019
Portrait of LSU defensive back Greedy Williams taken during the NFL Scouting Combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
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Portrait of LSU defensive back Greedy Williams taken during the NFL Scouting Combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2019
Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
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Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Steve Helber/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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**Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): A-**

Kiper applauds Browns general manager John Dorsey for finding good value in Sheldrick Redwine and Mack Wilson, approves of the selection of Greedy Williams and includes a half-letter grade bump for the acquisition of Odell Beckham, which cost the Browns their 2019 first-round pick.

**Chad Reuter (NFL.com): A-**

Reuter is another one who gave the Browns' grade a boost due to the Beckham deal, but he generally approved of all of Cleveland's picks. Dorsey's Day 3 haul got this sterling review:

"Redwine's versatility made him worth a fourth-round selection, and Wilson was a big value in the fifth round. Seibert was the best kicker in the draft. Forbes could play tackle or guard for the Browns. Lewis was a good find in the seventh."

**Dan Kadar (SB Nation): C+**

Kadar doesn't dislike any picks, but thinks the third-round selection of Sione Takitaki was "a little early for him." Kadar's grade is largely based on how many starters the Browns added, saying "Cleveland needed depth more than starters this year, so there's not a ton to get excited about."

Photos: New Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki

View photos of BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki, whom the Browns selected with the 80th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

BYU defensive lineman Sione Takitaki poses for photographs during team photo day Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Takitaki hasn't played in a game since October 2015 due to off-field issues, but the junior is back with the Cougars and eager to make up for lost time. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
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BYU defensive lineman Sione Takitaki poses for photographs during team photo day Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Takitaki hasn't played in a game since October 2015 due to off-field issues, but the junior is back with the Cougars and eager to make up for lost time. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby, right, tries to break free of BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
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Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby, right, tries to break free of BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Utah running back Zack Moss (2) carries the ball as BYU defensive lineman Sione Takitaki (16) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Provo, Utah. Backup quarterback Troy Williams doesn't have the same running ability so the Utes needed the backs to get going. That happened last week when sophomore Moss had a career day with 141 yards on 20 carries. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
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FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Utah running back Zack Moss (2) carries the ball as BYU defensive lineman Sione Takitaki (16) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Provo, Utah. Backup quarterback Troy Williams doesn't have the same running ability so the Utes needed the backs to get going. That happened last week when sophomore Moss had a career day with 141 yards on 20 carries. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Brigham Young linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) looks to make a tackle attempt on Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 21-16 over BYU.(AP Photo/Steve Conner)
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Brigham Young linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) looks to make a tackle attempt on Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 21-16 over BYU.(AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona tight end Bryce Wolma (81) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona tight end Bryce Wolma (81) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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**Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): C+**

Prisco gave marks of approval for Cleveland's fourth-round selection of Redwine. His summary: "They traded their first-round pick to the Giants for Odell Beckham Jr., which is a win for them. Greedy Williams is an outstanding cover player, but he needs to work on his tackling. The rest of the draft was just OK."

**Steven Ruiz (USA Today): B**

Ruiz, like a couple of the other writers, is a tad underwhelmed by the Browns' class that was heavy on Day 3 prospects. He graded by a three-round GPA scale, which includes Williams and Takitaki, and gave the Browns a 3.0 (equal to a B.

**WalterFootball.com: C+**

Walter Football approved of the Browns filling needs with initial selections of Williams, Takitaki and Redwine, but wasn't a fan of all of the picks. The said wrote Cleveland's picks were "either hit of miss, with the hits and misses being distributed evenly."

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