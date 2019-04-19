Draft rewind: A look back at the Browns' 2nd-round picks from 2009-2013

With less than a week left until the 2019 NFL Draft, we've decided to take a look back at the last 10 years of Browns drafts. Since the Browns currently do not have a first-round pick, we'll focus on the second round in our examination. First up, 2009 through 2013:
If you were a fan of trades, 2009 was the year for you.
The Browns, owners of the No. 6 overall pick, traded down three times in the first round, shipping out picks that became Mark Sanchez (No. 6 to the Jets), Josh Freeman (No. 17 to the Buccaneers) and Jeremy Maclin (No. 19 to the Eagles) for the No. 21 pick, a host of other selections and a few veterans (Kenyon Coleman, Abram Elam, Brett Ratliff) who were favorites of new Browns coach Eric Mangini. With that, the Browns chose center Alex Mack, a future All-Pro.
A good start, no doubt. But then came the second round.
No. 36: WR Brian Robiskie, Ohio State
Seemingly forever in need of a receiver, the Browns spent their first of three second-rounders -- No. 36 overall -- on a wideout and a local kid: Ohio State's Brian Robiskie.
Robiskie's father had once coached receivers in Cleveland and was the interim head coach of the Browns in the second half of the 2004 season. Brian grew up in the Cleveland area, attending Chagrin Falls High School before earning an athletic scholarship to Ohio State. He was part of the 2006 Ohio State team that won a thriller over rival Michigan in a game in which the two schools were ranked first and second in the country. Robiskie caught the touchdown pass that sealed the win for Ohio State in the front left corner of the end zone. The pick was a bit of an eyebrow raiser, but it was cheered.
He lasted less than three seasons with the Browns and was out of the league by 2015.
No. 50: WR Mohamed Massaquoi, Georgia
Ready to double down on receivers, the Browns went back to the well and grabbed pass-catcher Mohamed Massaquoi from Georgia later in the second round. Massaquoi, at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, seemed to be the ideal complement to Robiskie, the possession receiver. Massaquoi could make the big play and leap for the high passes, while Robiskie could fill in the space underneath with reliable hands.
The plan didn't work out, of course, with Massaquoi playing out the duration of his rookie contract but battling injuries along the way. He led the Browns in receiving as a rookie with 34 catches for 624 yards, but finished with just 118 receptions for 1,745 yards and seven touchdowns over four seasons.
His time in the NFL came to an end after the 2013 season. To his credit, he was the most productive of the three second-round picks the Browns made in this draft, the first under Mangini.
No. 52: DE David Veikune, Hawai'i
This pick was perhaps the most painful for the Browns to bear in the long run. The selection, acquired from New York in the deal that sent the Jets the pick that ended up being Sanchez, was spent on an edge rusher who struggled to make an impact and never managed to recover from a knee injury suffered during his rookie season. Veikune became a special teams player but appeared in just 10 games and didn't record a statistic before tearing his MCL, ending his season.
The Browns released Veikune at the start of the 2010 season. He received a second chance with Denver, appearing in four games and recording five tackles before his NFL career came to an end.
The toughest part about this pick? LeSean McCoy was taken with the very next selection at a time when the Browns were looking at starting soon-to-be-30-year-old Jamal Lewis, who Cleveland ended up releasing after the 2009 season.
The Browns' 2019 regular-season schedule has been released. Check out how the season unfolds with this photo gallery.
2010
No. 38: S T.J. Ward, Oregon
The Browns opened this draft by spending the No. 7 pick on future All-Pro Joe Haden. They made it a one-two secondary punch with the selection of Ward.
The defensive backfield duo was effective even when the rest of the team was not -- each made the Pro Bowl in 2013, when the Browns finished 4-12 -- but was broken up perhaps too soon when Ward left in free agency for Denver in 2014. He ended up winning a ring when the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.
No. 59: RB Montario Hardesty, Tennessee
Hardesty was a standout running back at Tennessee, but his career quickly hit a snag when he tore his left ACL during the preseason. He finished with 537 yards and one touchdown on 153 carries in his two-year NFL career.
2011
No. 37: DE Jabaal Sheard, Pittsburgh
This was another draft in which the Browns traded down, sending the No. 6 pick to Atlanta (which became All-Pro receiver Julio Jones) and eventually taking Baylor defensive tackle Phil Taylor with the 21st pick. Cleveland added to its defensive line with another quality pick in Sheard at No. 37, who recorded 190 tackles (27 TFL) and 23 sacks in four seasons with Cleveland before leaving for New England and Indianapolis.
No. 59: WR Greg Little, North Carolina
Little was a case of an excellent athlete (he played running back at UNC before he was a receiver) who just didn't put it together in the NFL. Little still came away with 155 catches (on 312 targets) for 1,821 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons in Cleveland. He last played in the regular season with Cincinnati in 2014 before finding himself back in the league during the 2018 preseason.
Take a look back at the team's appearance from its inception in 1946 all the way through 2019.
2012
No. 37: OT Mitchell Schwartz, California
After striking gold in 2009, the Browns again ventured west to mine for offensive linemen in Berkeley and came away with another gem in Schwartz, this time in Round 2. His adjustment period to the pro game wasn't the fastest, but by the time he left Cleveland via free agency, he was on his way to the current All-Pro status he owns. It was a solid pick who got away too soon in his career.
2013
No. 39*: WR Josh Gordon, Baylor
*-Pick forfeited in 2013 NFL Draft because it was spent on Gordon in the 2012 supplemental draft
Gordon was incredibly productive when he was on the field with the Browns. He appeared in 16 games during his rookie season, catching 50 passes for 805 yards and five touchdowns. Then, he set the league on fire in 2013, leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,646) and scoring nine touchdowns in just 14 games. In between then and 2018, though, Gordon missed two full seasons and portions of others due to multiple suspensions.
He caught a touchdown to send the Browns to overtime against the Steelers in Week 1 of 2018. It would be his last, as he took a leave of absence before he was traded to New England later in September.
Since the Browns have the 49th pick in this year's draft, we'll also be taking a look at who was picked at No. 49 in these past drafts, too.
2009 - No. 49 (Seahawks): C Max Unger, Oregon
Only five players in the second round of the 2009 draft made the Pro Bowl at one point in their career, and had McCoy not also been selected in this round, Unger would have ended up being the best of all of them. The center was a key piece of Seattle's offensive line en route to two Super Bowls (winning XLVIII), and was just as effective, if not more, after he was traded to New Orleans for tight end Jimmy Graham. Unger retired last month, but only after earning All-Pro honors in 2012 and Pro Bowl praise in 2012, 2013 and his last season, 2018. Not a bad way to go out.
2010 - No. 49 (49ers): S Taylor Mays, USC
Mays lasted in San Francisco for just one year before he was dealt to Cincinnati as a result of the fallout of Mike Singletary's firing. He started a total of 15 games over six seasons, recording 107 tackles before multiple suspensions knocked him out of the league in 2016. He worked out for the Seattle Seahawks in early April.
2011 - No. 49 (Colts): OT Ben Ijalana, Villanova
Ijalana rose from the small-school ranks to a second-round selection in 2011, but an ACL tear suffered during his rookie season sent him out of Indianapolis in about a year's time. He found footing with the New York Jets from 2013-2017, appearing in 30 games (13 starts) over that span of time. He is currently a free agent.
2012 - No. 49 (Chargers): DT Kendall Reyes, Connecticut
Reyes got off to a hot start, recording 10.5 sacks and 62 tackles over his first two seasons with the Chargers. From there, he evened out, eventually making his way to Washington and Kansas City in the same season (2016), his last in the NFL.
2013 - No. 49 (Giants): DT Johnathan Hankins, Ohio State
Hankins had a nice start to his career in New York, replacing the departed Linval Joseph and recording 140 tackles, 26 quarterback hits, 10 sacks and 19 tackles for loss with the Giants from 2013-2016. The Giants decided to upgrade the position, replacing Hankins with Damon "Snacks" Harrison, which sent Hankins west to Indianapolis. He enjoyed similar success as a Colt before spending last season in Oakland as the veteran on a young defensive line.