Draft rewind: A look back at the Browns' 2nd-round picks from 2009-2013

No. 36: WR Brian Robiskie, Ohio State

Seemingly forever in need of a receiver, the Browns spent their first of three second-rounders -- No. 36 overall -- on a wideout and a local kid: Ohio State's Brian Robiskie.

Robiskie's father had once coached receivers in Cleveland and was the interim head coach of the Browns in the second half of the 2004 season. Brian grew up in the Cleveland area, attending Chagrin Falls High School before earning an athletic scholarship to Ohio State. He was part of the 2006 Ohio State team that won a thriller over rival Michigan in a game in which the two schools were ranked first and second in the country. Robiskie caught the touchdown pass that sealed the win for Ohio State in the front left corner of the end zone. The pick was a bit of an eyebrow raiser, but it was cheered.

He lasted less than three seasons with the Browns and was out of the league by 2015.

No. 50: WR Mohamed Massaquoi, Georgia

Ready to double down on receivers, the Browns went back to the well and grabbed pass-catcher Mohamed Massaquoi from Georgia later in the second round. Massaquoi, at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, seemed to be the ideal complement to Robiskie, the possession receiver. Massaquoi could make the big play and leap for the high passes, while Robiskie could fill in the space underneath with reliable hands.

The plan didn't work out, of course, with Massaquoi playing out the duration of his rookie contract but battling injuries along the way. He led the Browns in receiving as a rookie with 34 catches for 624 yards, but finished with just 118 receptions for 1,745 yards and seven touchdowns over four seasons.

His time in the NFL came to an end after the 2013 season. To his credit, he was the most productive of the three second-round picks the Browns made in this draft, the first under Mangini.

No. 52: DE David Veikune, Hawai'i

This pick was perhaps the most painful for the Browns to bear in the long run. The selection, acquired from New York in the deal that sent the Jets the pick that ended up being Sanchez, was spent on an edge rusher who struggled to make an impact and never managed to recover from a knee injury suffered during his rookie season. Veikune became a special teams player but appeared in just 10 games and didn't record a statistic before tearing his MCL, ending his season.

The Browns released Veikune at the start of the 2010 season. He received a second chance with Denver, appearing in four games and recording five tackles before his NFL career came to an end.