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2020 NFL Draft

Draft rewind: A look back at the Browns' 2nd-round picks from 2009-2013

Apr 19, 2019 at 11:32 AM
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Nick Shook

Staff Writer

With less than a week left until the 2019 NFL Draft, we've decided to take a look back at the last 10 years of Browns drafts. Since the Browns currently do not have a first-round pick, we'll focus on the second round in our examination. First up, 2009 through 2013:

If you were a fan of trades, 2009 was the year for you.

The Browns, owners of the No. 6 overall pick, traded down three times in the first round, shipping out picks that became Mark Sanchez (No. 6 to the Jets), Josh Freeman (No. 17 to the Buccaneers) and Jeremy Maclin (No. 19 to the Eagles) for the No. 21 pick, a host of other selections and a few veterans (Kenyon Coleman, Abram Elam, Brett Ratliff) who were favorites of new Browns coach Eric Mangini. With that, the Browns chose center Alex Mack, a future All-Pro.

A good start, no doubt. But then came the second round.

No. 36: WR Brian Robiskie, Ohio State

Seemingly forever in need of a receiver, the Browns spent their first of three second-rounders -- No. 36 overall -- on a wideout and a local kid: Ohio State's Brian Robiskie.

Robiskie's father had once coached receivers in Cleveland and was the interim head coach of the Browns in the second half of the 2004 season. Brian grew up in the Cleveland area, attending Chagrin Falls High School before earning an athletic scholarship to Ohio State. He was part of the 2006 Ohio State team that won a thriller over rival Michigan in a game in which the two schools were ranked first and second in the country. Robiskie caught the touchdown pass that sealed the win for Ohio State in the front left corner of the end zone. The pick was a bit of an eyebrow raiser, but it was cheered.

He lasted less than three seasons with the Browns and was out of the league by 2015.

No. 50: WR Mohamed Massaquoi, Georgia

Ready to double down on receivers, the Browns went back to the well and grabbed pass-catcher Mohamed Massaquoi from Georgia later in the second round. Massaquoi, at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, seemed to be the ideal complement to Robiskie, the possession receiver. Massaquoi could make the big play and leap for the high passes, while Robiskie could fill in the space underneath with reliable hands.

The plan didn't work out, of course, with Massaquoi playing out the duration of his rookie contract but battling injuries along the way. He led the Browns in receiving as a rookie with 34 catches for 624 yards, but finished with just 118 receptions for 1,745 yards and seven touchdowns over four seasons.

His time in the NFL came to an end after the 2013 season. To his credit, he was the most productive of the three second-round picks the Browns made in this draft, the first under Mangini.

No. 52: DE David Veikune, Hawai'i

This pick was perhaps the most painful for the Browns to bear in the long run. The selection, acquired from New York in the deal that sent the Jets the pick that ended up being Sanchez, was spent on an edge rusher who struggled to make an impact and never managed to recover from a knee injury suffered during his rookie season. Veikune became a special teams player but appeared in just 10 games and didn't record a statistic before tearing his MCL, ending his season.

The Browns released Veikune at the start of the 2010 season. He received a second chance with Denver, appearing in four games and recording five tackles before his NFL career came to an end.

The toughest part about this pick? LeSean McCoy was taken with the very next selection at a time when the Browns were looking at starting soon-to-be-30-year-old Jamal Lewis, who Cleveland ended up releasing after the 2009 season.

Photos: Browns 2019 Schedule

The Browns' 2019 regular-season schedule has been released. Check out how the season unfolds with this photo gallery.

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2010

No. 38: S T.J. Ward, Oregon

The Browns opened this draft by spending the No. 7 pick on future All-Pro Joe Haden. They made it a one-two secondary punch with the selection of Ward.

The defensive backfield duo was effective even when the rest of the team was not -- each made the Pro Bowl in 2013, when the Browns finished 4-12 -- but was broken up perhaps too soon when Ward left in free agency for Denver in 2014. He ended up winning a ring when the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

No. 59: RB Montario Hardesty, Tennessee

Hardesty was a standout running back at Tennessee, but his career quickly hit a snag when he tore his left ACL during the preseason. He finished with 537 yards and one touchdown on 153 carries in his two-year NFL career.

2011

No. 37: DE Jabaal Sheard, Pittsburgh

This was another draft in which the Browns traded down, sending the No. 6 pick to Atlanta (which became All-Pro receiver Julio Jones) and eventually taking Baylor defensive tackle Phil Taylor with the 21st pick. Cleveland added to its defensive line with another quality pick in Sheard at No. 37, who recorded 190 tackles (27 TFL) and 23 sacks in four seasons with Cleveland before leaving for New England and Indianapolis.

No. 59: WR Greg Little, North Carolina

Little was a case of an excellent athlete (he played running back at UNC before he was a receiver) who just didn't put it together in the NFL. Little still came away with 155 catches (on 312 targets) for 1,821 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons in Cleveland. He last played in the regular season with Cincinnati in 2014 before finding himself back in the league during the 2018 preseason.

Photos: Browns Uniforms Through the Years

Take a look back at the team's appearance from its inception in 1946 all the way through 2019.

The 1946 Browns entered the brand-new All-America Football Conference with white uniforms, featuring white helmets, brown and orange stripes on the sleeves and socks, and brown block numbers with an orange drop shadow. The Browns wouldn't wear a drop shadow on their uniforms again until 2002.
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The 1946 Browns entered the brand-new All-America Football Conference with white uniforms, featuring white helmets, brown and orange stripes on the sleeves and socks, and brown block numbers with an orange drop shadow. The Browns wouldn't wear a drop shadow on their uniforms again until 2002.

Paul Brown (center right) observes with a group of his players on the sideline during a 1946 game.
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Paul Brown (center right) observes with a group of his players on the sideline during a 1946 game.

(Left to right) Otto Graham, Dante Lavelli, Paul Brown and Mac Speedie pose for a locker room photo during the 1946 season.
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(Left to right) Otto Graham, Dante Lavelli, Paul Brown and Mac Speedie pose for a locker room photo during the 1946 season.

Marion Motley carries the ball during a game.
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Marion Motley carries the ball during a game.

Players collide near the goal line during the 1948 AAFC Championship Game played between the Browns and the Buffalo Bills.
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Players collide near the goal line during the 1948 AAFC Championship Game played between the Browns and the Buffalo Bills.

The Browns exclusively wore a white helmet during their run of dominance in the AAFC from 1946-1949 before incorporating an orange helmet. They switched to the orange helmet permanently in 1952.
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The Browns exclusively wore a white helmet during their run of dominance in the AAFC from 1946-1949 before incorporating an orange helmet. They switched to the orange helmet permanently in 1952.

The Browns first wore this orange helmet with a single white stripe down the middle starting in 1952. Also during that season, the NFL standardized its number system, requiring players such as quarterback Otto Graham to drastically change their jersey numbers. Graham switched from wearing No. 60 to No. 14.
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The Browns first wore this orange helmet with a single white stripe down the middle starting in 1952. Also during that season, the NFL standardized its number system, requiring players such as quarterback Otto Graham to drastically change their jersey numbers. Graham switched from wearing No. 60 to No. 14.

This unique photo shows Otto Graham with his new number, changed to fit newly implemented NFL numbering standards, but wearing the white helmet the Browns left behind in 1951.
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This unique photo shows Otto Graham with his new number, changed to fit newly implemented NFL numbering standards, but wearing the white helmet the Browns left behind in 1951.

Otto Graham in game action, wearing the team's new orange helmet with a single white stripe.
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Otto Graham in game action, wearing the team's new orange helmet with a single white stripe.

Lou Groza (76) runs upfield looking for an opponent to block during a game.
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Lou Groza (76) runs upfield looking for an opponent to block during a game.

Lou Groza (76) watches in the distance as Darrel "Pete" Brewster falls near the goal line during a game.
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Lou Groza (76) watches in the distance as Darrel "Pete" Brewster falls near the goal line during a game.

The Browns added brown numbers to both sides of their helmets starting in the 1957 season.
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The Browns added brown numbers to both sides of their helmets starting in the 1957 season.

Browns running back Jim Brown (left) carries the ball during a game.
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Browns running back Jim Brown (left) carries the ball during a game.

Jim Brown avoids a would-be tackler in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Jim Brown avoids a would-be tackler in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns added brown numbers to both sides of their helmets starting in the 1957 season. Here, Jim Brown carries the ball while wearing No. 32 on both his jersey and helmet.
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The Browns added brown numbers to both sides of their helmets starting in the 1957 season. Here, Jim Brown carries the ball while wearing No. 32 on both his jersey and helmet.

The Browns added two brown stripes on each side of the white center stripe in 1960, and ditched the helmet numbers in 1961.
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The Browns added two brown stripes on each side of the white center stripe in 1960, and ditched the helmet numbers in 1961.

The Browns added two brown stripes on each side of the white center stripe in 1960, and ditched the helmet numbers in 1961.
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The Browns added two brown stripes on each side of the white center stripe in 1960, and ditched the helmet numbers in 1961.

Jim Brown carries the ball during a game against the Washington Redskins.
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Jim Brown carries the ball during a game against the Washington Redskins.

Jim Brown stands on the sideline during a Browns game.
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Jim Brown stands on the sideline during a Browns game.

Jim Brown attempts to evade a defender during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
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Jim Brown attempts to evade a defender during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jim Brown runs through the New York defense during a game against the Giants.
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Jim Brown runs through the New York defense during a game against the Giants.

Jim Brown carries the ball in a 1965 game against the New York Giants.
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Jim Brown carries the ball in a 1965 game against the New York Giants.

1965 AP
Eventual Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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Eventual Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lou Groza attempts a kick during a game.
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Lou Groza attempts a kick during a game.

Leroy Kelly carries the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
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Leroy Kelly carries the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Lou Groza (76) attempts a kick during a game.
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Lou Groza (76) attempts a kick during a game.

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984.
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The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984.

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game.
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The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game.

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, quarterback Mike Phipps hands the ball to running back Leroy Kelly.
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The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, quarterback Mike Phipps hands the ball to running back Leroy Kelly.

Hello, orange. The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this image, quarterback Brian Sipe throws a pass while protected by tackle Cody Risien during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy on September 25, 1983 in San Diego, California. The Browns won 30-24 in overtime. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
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Hello, orange. The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this image, quarterback Brian Sipe throws a pass while protected by tackle Cody Risien during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy on September 25, 1983 in San Diego, California. The Browns won 30-24 in overtime. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

George Rose/1990 Getty Images
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe (17) calls a play in the huddle during a game against the Houston Oilers on Dec. 3, 1981 at the Astrodome in Houston. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
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Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe (17) calls a play in the huddle during a game against the Houston Oilers on Dec. 3, 1981 at the Astrodome in Houston. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe (17) hands the ball to running back Cleo Miller (30) during an NFL game against the Houston Oilers Sept. 13, 1981, in Cleveland. (Tony Tomsic via AP)
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Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe (17) hands the ball to running back Cleo Miller (30) during an NFL game against the Houston Oilers Sept. 13, 1981, in Cleveland. (Tony Tomsic via AP)

Tony Tomsic
The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Colts.
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The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Colts.

The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Seahawks.
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The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Seahawks.

The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Bengals.
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The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Bengals.

Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.
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Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

1984 brings radical change to Cleveland, starting with a new brown jersey with orange numbers, worn here by quarterback Paul McDonald during a preseason game against the Steelers.
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1984 brings radical change to Cleveland, starting with a new brown jersey with orange numbers, worn here by quarterback Paul McDonald during a preseason game against the Steelers.

The new, orange-numbered top was so unpopular, the team switched to white numbers with an orange outline in time for the regular season. Also different in the uniforms: white facemasks, a different stripe set on the sleeves and wider, reversed stripes on the pants.
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The new, orange-numbered top was so unpopular, the team switched to white numbers with an orange outline in time for the regular season. Also different in the uniforms: white facemasks, a different stripe set on the sleeves and wider, reversed stripes on the pants.

The new, orange-numbered top was so unpopular, the team switched to white numbers with an orange outline in time for the regular season. Also different in the uniforms: white facemasks, a different stripe set on the sleeves and wider, reversed stripes on the pants.
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The new, orange-numbered top was so unpopular, the team switched to white numbers with an orange outline in time for the regular season. Also different in the uniforms: white facemasks, a different stripe set on the sleeves and wider, reversed stripes on the pants.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
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The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
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The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
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The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
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The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
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The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The 1984 change lasted just one season before the Browns returned to their more traditional look, bringing the white facemask along with them. Orange receded into a secondary role for the next 15 years, as the team relied more on a white-dominant look that harkened back to the club's earliest days.
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The 1984 change lasted just one season before the Browns returned to their more traditional look, bringing the white facemask along with them. Orange receded into a secondary role for the next 15 years, as the team relied more on a white-dominant look that harkened back to the club's earliest days.

Browns receivers Reggie Langhorne (88) and Webster Slaughter (84) celebrate during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
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Browns receivers Reggie Langhorne (88) and Webster Slaughter (84) celebrate during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ozzie Newsome (82) of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball upfield during the game against the San Diego Chargers on September 14,1990. (Photo by: Rick Stewart/Getty Images)
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Ozzie Newsome (82) of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball upfield during the game against the San Diego Chargers on September 14,1990. (Photo by: Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Rick Stewart/1990 Getty Images
Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome (82) hauls in a five yard touchdown pass as New York Jets George Radachowsky in this Sept. 17, 1989 photo in Cleveland. Newsome was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Jan. 30, 1999. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
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Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome (82) hauls in a five yard touchdown pass as New York Jets George Radachowsky in this Sept. 17, 1989 photo in Cleveland. Newsome was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Jan. 30, 1999. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

MARK DUNCAN/1989 AP
While many teams opted to wear throwbacks for the NFL's 75-year anniversary in 1994, the Browns stuck to their current sets with the 75th anniversary patch added to the left chest.
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While many teams opted to wear throwbacks for the NFL's 75-year anniversary in 1994, the Browns stuck to their current sets with the 75th anniversary patch added to the left chest.

When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.
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When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.

When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.
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When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.

When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.
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When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.

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Orange returned with authority as the team's alternate jersey in 2002 as the NFL encouraged teams to adopt a third top. The brown drop shadow on the white numbers served as an informal nod to the team's first uniform in its history. The jersey was also a callback to the orange tops with which the Browns experimented during preseason games in the mid-1950s.
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Orange returned with authority as the team's alternate jersey in 2002 as the NFL encouraged teams to adopt a third top. The brown drop shadow on the white numbers served as an informal nod to the team's first uniform in its history. The jersey was also a callback to the orange tops with which the Browns experimented during preseason games in the mid-1950s.

Orange returned with authority as the team's alternate jersey in 2002 as the NFL encouraged teams to adopt a third top.
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Orange returned with authority as the team's alternate jersey in 2002 as the NFL encouraged teams to adopt a third top.

The team's embracing of orange grew during the following season, when the franchise welcomed back the orange pants made popular from 1975-1983. The Browns wore these pants during a Sunday night game against the Steelers in 2003, which they won 33-13 in front of a national television audience.
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The team's embracing of orange grew during the following season, when the franchise welcomed back the orange pants made popular from 1975-1983. The Browns wore these pants during a Sunday night game against the Steelers in 2003, which they won 33-13 in front of a national television audience.

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The orange pants weren't as successful when paired with the brown home jerseys in 2003. The Browns fell to the St. Louis Rams 26-20 in a Monday night contest in Cleveland.
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The orange pants weren't as successful when paired with the brown home jerseys in 2003. The Browns fell to the St. Louis Rams 26-20 in a Monday night contest in Cleveland.

John H. Reid III
The Browns mixed in another slight change in 2003, adding a thin white stripe between the brown and orange stripes on the pants worn with the brown jerseys at home. These alternate white pants made occasional appearances in the mid-2000s. They also had a set without the thin white stripe that were worn on the road (and sometimes at home, too).
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The Browns mixed in another slight change in 2003, adding a thin white stripe between the brown and orange stripes on the pants worn with the brown jerseys at home. These alternate white pants made occasional appearances in the mid-2000s. They also had a set without the thin white stripe that were worn on the road (and sometimes at home, too).

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John H. Reid III
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John H. Reid III
The orange jerseys lasted just three seasons and the orange pants merely two campaigns before the Browns went back to the white pants exclusive look in 2005. That set up bigger changes in 2006 as the team celebrated its 60th anniversary of its inception.
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The orange jerseys lasted just three seasons and the orange pants merely two campaigns before the Browns went back to the white pants exclusive look in 2005. That set up bigger changes in 2006 as the team celebrated its 60th anniversary of its inception.

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John H. Reid III
In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.
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In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.

In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.
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In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.

In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.
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In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.

The Browns broke out the all-brown look for the first time in franchise history for a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in 2013.
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The Browns broke out the all-brown look for the first time in franchise history for a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

The Browns broke out the all-brown look for the first time in franchise history for a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in 2013.
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The Browns broke out the all-brown look for the first time in franchise history for a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

The Browns also broke out a throwback uniform honoring the 1957-1959 teams
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The Browns also broke out a throwback uniform honoring the 1957-1959 teams

The Browns also broke out a throwback uniform honoring the 1957-1959 teams
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The Browns also broke out a throwback uniform honoring the 1957-1959 teams

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
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Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
77 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
78 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
79 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
80 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
81 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
82 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
83 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
84 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
85 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
86 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
87 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
88 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
89 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
90 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
91 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey
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2012

No. 37: OT Mitchell Schwartz, California

After striking gold in 2009, the Browns again ventured west to mine for offensive linemen in Berkeley and came away with another gem in Schwartz, this time in Round 2. His adjustment period to the pro game wasn't the fastest, but by the time he left Cleveland via free agency, he was on his way to the current All-Pro status he owns. It was a solid pick who got away too soon in his career.

2013

No. 39*: WR Josh Gordon, Baylor

*-Pick forfeited in 2013 NFL Draft because it was spent on Gordon in the 2012 supplemental draft

Gordon was incredibly productive when he was on the field with the Browns. He appeared in 16 games during his rookie season, catching 50 passes for 805 yards and five touchdowns. Then, he set the league on fire in 2013, leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,646) and scoring nine touchdowns in just 14 games. In between then and 2018, though, Gordon missed two full seasons and portions of others due to multiple suspensions.

He caught a touchdown to send the Browns to overtime against the Steelers in Week 1 of 2018. It would be his last, as he took a leave of absence before he was traded to New England later in September.

Since the Browns have the 49th pick in this year's draft, we'll also be taking a look at who was picked at No. 49 in these past drafts, too.

2009 - No. 49 (Seahawks): C Max Unger, Oregon

Only five players in the second round of the 2009 draft made the Pro Bowl at one point in their career, and had McCoy not also been selected in this round, Unger would have ended up being the best of all of them. The center was a key piece of Seattle's offensive line en route to two Super Bowls (winning XLVIII), and was just as effective, if not more, after he was traded to New Orleans for tight end Jimmy Graham. Unger retired last month, but only after earning All-Pro honors in 2012 and Pro Bowl praise in 2012, 2013 and his last season, 2018. Not a bad way to go out.

2010 - No. 49 (49ers): S Taylor Mays, USC

Mays lasted in San Francisco for just one year before he was dealt to Cincinnati as a result of the fallout of Mike Singletary's firing. He started a total of 15 games over six seasons, recording 107 tackles before multiple suspensions knocked him out of the league in 2016. He worked out for the Seattle Seahawks in early April.

2011 - No. 49 (Colts): OT Ben Ijalana, Villanova

Ijalana rose from the small-school ranks to a second-round selection in 2011, but an ACL tear suffered during his rookie season sent him out of Indianapolis in about a year's time. He found footing with the New York Jets from 2013-2017, appearing in 30 games (13 starts) over that span of time. He is currently a free agent.

2012 - No. 49 (Chargers): DT Kendall Reyes, Connecticut

Reyes got off to a hot start, recording 10.5 sacks and 62 tackles over his first two seasons with the Chargers. From there, he evened out, eventually making his way to Washington and Kansas City in the same season (2016), his last in the NFL.

2013 - No. 49 (Giants): DT Johnathan Hankins, Ohio State

Hankins had a nice start to his career in New York, replacing the departed Linval Joseph and recording 140 tackles, 26 quarterback hits, 10 sacks and 19 tackles for loss with the Giants from 2013-2016. The Giants decided to upgrade the position, replacing Hankins with Damon "Snacks" Harrison, which sent Hankins west to Indianapolis. He enjoyed similar success as a Colt before spending last season in Oakland as the veteran on a young defensive line.

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