Draft rewind: A look back at the Browns' 2nd-round picks from 2014-2018

Since the Browns have the 49th pick in this year's draft, we'll also be taking a look at who was picked at No. 49 in these past drafts, too.

2014 - No. 49 (Jets): TE Jace Amaro, Texas Tech

Amaro was a hyper-athletic tight end prospect coming out of Texas Tech, one that makes evaluators salivate when thinking about the possibilities. Injuries undercut him almost from the beginning, though, with a torn labrum ending his second campaign in the preseason. He was cut by the Jets at the end of the 2016 preseason and signed with the Titans just in time for veteran Delanie Walker to enter his late-arriving prime. He's been out of the league since the September 2017.

2015 - No. 49 (Chiefs): G Mitch Morse, Missouri

Morse, selected by John Dorsey, was a standout from the beginning, earning All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers of America in 2015. He started in all 49 games in which he's appeared in his first four seasons and signed the largest contract for a center in NFL history with the Buffalo Bills in March.

2016 - No. 49 (Seahawks): DT Jarran Reed, Alabama

Continuing the ever-growing legacy of Alabama defensive linemen, Reed has found success in the NFL. It took him until his third season to truly shine, though, leaping from just 3.0 combined sacks in 2016 and 2017 to 10.5 in 2018. He's yet to earn any postseason honors, but is in line to do so in the near future as a force along Seattle's interior.

2017 - No. 49 (Redskins): LB Ryan Anderson, Alabama

Anderson has done a serviceable job at linebacker for the Redskins in two seasons, appearing in 27 games and recording 33 tackles and 2.0 sacks. His chapter has yet to be fully written.

2018 - No. 49 (Eagles): TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State