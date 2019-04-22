 Skip to main content
Advertising

2020 NFL Draft

Draft rewind: A look back at the Browns' 2nd-round picks from 2014-2018

Apr 22, 2019 at 04:13 PM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Staff Writer

With less than a week left until the 2019 NFL Draft, we've decided to take a look back at the last 10 years of Browns drafts. Because the Browns currently do not have a first-round pick, we'll focus on the second round in our examination. We've already taken care of 2009 through 2013; now, it's time for 2014-2018:

The first-round selections of 2014 did not pan out. We can all acknowledge that.

But the first pick of the second round was a different story.

Cleveland has seen plenty of change within its roster since 2014, which seems like both yesterday and ages ago. One piece it added in that year's draft is still around, and in a very important way.

We start with that selection, who's now an All-Pro.

Photos: Browns 2019 Schedule

The Browns' 2019 regular-season schedule has been released. Check out how the season unfolds with this photo gallery.

041719-schedule-1-tennessee
1 / 17
041719-schedule-2-jets
2 / 17
041719-schedule-3-rams
3 / 17
041719-schedule-4-baltimore
4 / 17
041719-schedule-5-san-francisco
5 / 17
Brent_Durken
041719-schedule-6-seattle
6 / 17
041719-schedule-7-bye
7 / 17
041719-schedule-8-new-england
8 / 17
041719-schedule-9-denver
9 / 17
041719-schedule-10-buffalo
10 / 17
041719-schedule-11-pittsburgh
11 / 17
041719-schedule-12-miami
12 / 17
041719-schedule-13-pittsburgh
13 / 17
041719-schedule-14-cincinnati
14 / 17
Ric Kruszynski/Ric Kruszynski,2018
041719-schedule-15-arizona
15 / 17
Brent_Durken
041719-schedule-16-baltimore
16 / 17
041719-schedule-17-cincinnati
17 / 17
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2014

No. 35: OL Joel Bitonio, Nevada

He played tackle at Nevada and was listed as such in the draft, but Bitonio ended up being a home run selection for the Browns as a guard. Bitonio stepped in, started immediately and showed signs of his future reliability early in his rookie season. In his second campaign, he was part of one of the league's best tackle-to-center groups in the NFL, serving as the middle content of the Joe Thomas and Alex Mack sandwich. Both are now gone, but Bitonio remains as one of the league's best guards. While the first round of the 2014 draft went poorly, Bitonio was a saving grace and carries fresh Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors with him into 2019.

2015

No. 51: DE Nate Orchard, Utah

Orchard brought speed and athleticism to a defense that was lacking in that department on the edge. He started 11 games during his rookie season, appeared in just three in his second campaign and ended up as a rotational player before his time came to an end with final roster cuts at the conclusion of the 2018 preseason. He went on to appear in four games combined between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs and is now a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

2016

No. 32: DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma State

Ogbah brought the quarterback-crushing rush the Browns desired and got off to a solid start, recording 5.5 sacks in his first season. His next two seasons saw him record 7.0 sacks combined in 24 games (he missed five games in 2017 due to injury) played alongside pass-rushing freak Myles Garrett. While productive, Cleveland's acquisition of Olivier Vernon in March expedited Ogbah's exit, which came via trade with Kansas City.

2017

No. 52: QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

This draft was filled with wild trades for the Browns, including taking on Brock Osweiler's massive contract for a 2018 second-round pick. It also involved the Browns moving back up into the end of the first round to select tight end David Njoku. But when the frenzy finally slowed, Cleveland came back on Day 2 to select a quarterback in Toledo native DeShone Kizer, who was thrust into a starting role by the time Week 1 of his rookie season arrived. He performed admirably, but in a season that ended without a win, well, Kizer couldn't avoid the struggles, either. He was traded to Green Bay after just one season in a deal that landed the Browns safety Damarious Randall.

2018

No. 33: OL Austin Corbett, Nevada

Corbett seemed similar to Bitonio in that both came from Nevada, played tackle in college and owned bodies that translated better to guard in the NFL. The difference: The Browns were set at guard when they came around for the 33rd pick in the 2018 draft. That didn't deter general manager John Dorsey, who had an entire night to decide to pick Corbett with the first choice of Day 2. While Corbett didn't play much as a rookie, he's slated to replace veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, whom Dorsey dealt to New York in the blockbuster deal that landed the Browns Vernon and superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

No. 35: RB Nick Chubb, Georgia

The pick gained by taking on Osweiler ended up being Chubb, who came within four yards of breaking 1,000 as a rookie rusher. Chubb initially saw very little playing time, stuck behind veterans Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson, but Hyde's departure via in-season trade to Jacksonville opened the door for Chubb, who knocked it down when he rushed for 406 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games following the deal. Chubb displayed a nose for the hole, jitterbug-like quickness that helped him elude would-be tacklers, and an extra gear to finish off long runs for touchdowns. He had such runs in games against Oakland and Atlanta, with the latter being a 92-yard touchdown run that set a Browns record for the longest rushing touchdown in the team's storied history.

2018 was also the draft that saw the Browns add Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward in the first round. If Corbett ends up winning the starting right guard job in 2019, that will be four starters in four picks for John Dorsey's first draft class. Not bad.

Photos: Browns Uniforms Through the Years

Take a look back at the team's appearance from its inception in 1946 all the way through 2019.

The 1946 Browns entered the brand-new All-America Football Conference with white uniforms, featuring white helmets, brown and orange stripes on the sleeves and socks, and brown block numbers with an orange drop shadow. The Browns wouldn't wear a drop shadow on their uniforms again until 2002.
1 / 91

The 1946 Browns entered the brand-new All-America Football Conference with white uniforms, featuring white helmets, brown and orange stripes on the sleeves and socks, and brown block numbers with an orange drop shadow. The Browns wouldn't wear a drop shadow on their uniforms again until 2002.

Paul Brown (center right) observes with a group of his players on the sideline during a 1946 game.
2 / 91

Paul Brown (center right) observes with a group of his players on the sideline during a 1946 game.

(Left to right) Otto Graham, Dante Lavelli, Paul Brown and Mac Speedie pose for a locker room photo during the 1946 season.
3 / 91

(Left to right) Otto Graham, Dante Lavelli, Paul Brown and Mac Speedie pose for a locker room photo during the 1946 season.

Marion Motley carries the ball during a game.
4 / 91

Marion Motley carries the ball during a game.

Players collide near the goal line during the 1948 AAFC Championship Game played between the Browns and the Buffalo Bills.
5 / 91

Players collide near the goal line during the 1948 AAFC Championship Game played between the Browns and the Buffalo Bills.

The Browns exclusively wore a white helmet during their run of dominance in the AAFC from 1946-1949 before incorporating an orange helmet. They switched to the orange helmet permanently in 1952.
6 / 91

The Browns exclusively wore a white helmet during their run of dominance in the AAFC from 1946-1949 before incorporating an orange helmet. They switched to the orange helmet permanently in 1952.

The Browns first wore this orange helmet with a single white stripe down the middle starting in 1952. Also during that season, the NFL standardized its number system, requiring players such as quarterback Otto Graham to drastically change their jersey numbers. Graham switched from wearing No. 60 to No. 14.
7 / 91

The Browns first wore this orange helmet with a single white stripe down the middle starting in 1952. Also during that season, the NFL standardized its number system, requiring players such as quarterback Otto Graham to drastically change their jersey numbers. Graham switched from wearing No. 60 to No. 14.

This unique photo shows Otto Graham with his new number, changed to fit newly implemented NFL numbering standards, but wearing the white helmet the Browns left behind in 1951.
8 / 91

This unique photo shows Otto Graham with his new number, changed to fit newly implemented NFL numbering standards, but wearing the white helmet the Browns left behind in 1951.

Otto Graham in game action, wearing the team's new orange helmet with a single white stripe.
9 / 91

Otto Graham in game action, wearing the team's new orange helmet with a single white stripe.

Lou Groza (76) runs upfield looking for an opponent to block during a game.
10 / 91

Lou Groza (76) runs upfield looking for an opponent to block during a game.

Lou Groza (76) watches in the distance as Darrel "Pete" Brewster falls near the goal line during a game.
11 / 91

Lou Groza (76) watches in the distance as Darrel "Pete" Brewster falls near the goal line during a game.

The Browns added brown numbers to both sides of their helmets starting in the 1957 season.
12 / 91

The Browns added brown numbers to both sides of their helmets starting in the 1957 season.

Browns running back Jim Brown (left) carries the ball during a game.
13 / 91

Browns running back Jim Brown (left) carries the ball during a game.

Jim Brown avoids a would-be tackler in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
14 / 91

Jim Brown avoids a would-be tackler in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns added brown numbers to both sides of their helmets starting in the 1957 season. Here, Jim Brown carries the ball while wearing No. 32 on both his jersey and helmet.
15 / 91

The Browns added brown numbers to both sides of their helmets starting in the 1957 season. Here, Jim Brown carries the ball while wearing No. 32 on both his jersey and helmet.

The Browns added two brown stripes on each side of the white center stripe in 1960, and ditched the helmet numbers in 1961.
16 / 91

The Browns added two brown stripes on each side of the white center stripe in 1960, and ditched the helmet numbers in 1961.

The Browns added two brown stripes on each side of the white center stripe in 1960, and ditched the helmet numbers in 1961.
17 / 91

The Browns added two brown stripes on each side of the white center stripe in 1960, and ditched the helmet numbers in 1961.

Jim Brown carries the ball during a game against the Washington Redskins.
18 / 91

Jim Brown carries the ball during a game against the Washington Redskins.

Jim Brown stands on the sideline during a Browns game.
19 / 91

Jim Brown stands on the sideline during a Browns game.

Jim Brown attempts to evade a defender during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
20 / 91

Jim Brown attempts to evade a defender during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jim Brown runs through the New York defense during a game against the Giants.
21 / 91

Jim Brown runs through the New York defense during a game against the Giants.

Jim Brown carries the ball in a 1965 game against the New York Giants.
22 / 91

Jim Brown carries the ball in a 1965 game against the New York Giants.

1965 AP
Eventual Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
23 / 91

Eventual Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lou Groza attempts a kick during a game.
24 / 91

Lou Groza attempts a kick during a game.

Leroy Kelly carries the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
25 / 91

Leroy Kelly carries the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Lou Groza (76) attempts a kick during a game.
26 / 91

Lou Groza (76) attempts a kick during a game.

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984.
27 / 91

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984.

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game.
28 / 91

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game.

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
29 / 91

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, Leroy Kelly runs with the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, quarterback Mike Phipps hands the ball to running back Leroy Kelly.
30 / 91

The Browns began tinkering with the spacing of their sleeve stripes in 1968, first with the brown jersey. In 1969, they added thin white stripes between the brown and orange stripes, a look that lasted until 1984. Here, quarterback Mike Phipps hands the ball to running back Leroy Kelly.

Hello, orange. The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this image, quarterback Brian Sipe throws a pass while protected by tackle Cody Risien during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy on September 25, 1983 in San Diego, California. The Browns won 30-24 in overtime. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
31 / 91

Hello, orange. The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this image, quarterback Brian Sipe throws a pass while protected by tackle Cody Risien during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy on September 25, 1983 in San Diego, California. The Browns won 30-24 in overtime. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

George Rose/1990 Getty Images
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe (17) calls a play in the huddle during a game against the Houston Oilers on Dec. 3, 1981 at the Astrodome in Houston. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
32 / 91

Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe (17) calls a play in the huddle during a game against the Houston Oilers on Dec. 3, 1981 at the Astrodome in Houston. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe (17) hands the ball to running back Cleo Miller (30) during an NFL game against the Houston Oilers Sept. 13, 1981, in Cleveland. (Tony Tomsic via AP)
33 / 91

Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe (17) hands the ball to running back Cleo Miller (30) during an NFL game against the Houston Oilers Sept. 13, 1981, in Cleveland. (Tony Tomsic via AP)

Tony Tomsic
The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Colts.
34 / 91

The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Colts.

The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Seahawks.
35 / 91

The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Seahawks.

The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Bengals.
36 / 91

The Browns debuted orange pants in 1975, wearing them exclusively until 1984. In this photo, Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Bengals.

Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.
37 / 91

Mike Pruitt (43) runs with the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

1984 brings radical change to Cleveland, starting with a new brown jersey with orange numbers, worn here by quarterback Paul McDonald during a preseason game against the Steelers.
38 / 91

1984 brings radical change to Cleveland, starting with a new brown jersey with orange numbers, worn here by quarterback Paul McDonald during a preseason game against the Steelers.

The new, orange-numbered top was so unpopular, the team switched to white numbers with an orange outline in time for the regular season. Also different in the uniforms: white facemasks, a different stripe set on the sleeves and wider, reversed stripes on the pants.
39 / 91

The new, orange-numbered top was so unpopular, the team switched to white numbers with an orange outline in time for the regular season. Also different in the uniforms: white facemasks, a different stripe set on the sleeves and wider, reversed stripes on the pants.

The new, orange-numbered top was so unpopular, the team switched to white numbers with an orange outline in time for the regular season. Also different in the uniforms: white facemasks, a different stripe set on the sleeves and wider, reversed stripes on the pants.
40 / 91

The new, orange-numbered top was so unpopular, the team switched to white numbers with an orange outline in time for the regular season. Also different in the uniforms: white facemasks, a different stripe set on the sleeves and wider, reversed stripes on the pants.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
41 / 91

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
42 / 91

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
43 / 91

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
44 / 91

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.
45 / 91

The new road uniform included orange socks, an orange outline on the brown numbers and a new triple-striped sleeve following an orange-brown-orange pattern that, oddly enough, was the reverse of the new pants stripe.

The 1984 change lasted just one season before the Browns returned to their more traditional look, bringing the white facemask along with them. Orange receded into a secondary role for the next 15 years, as the team relied more on a white-dominant look that harkened back to the club's earliest days.
46 / 91

The 1984 change lasted just one season before the Browns returned to their more traditional look, bringing the white facemask along with them. Orange receded into a secondary role for the next 15 years, as the team relied more on a white-dominant look that harkened back to the club's earliest days.

Browns receivers Reggie Langhorne (88) and Webster Slaughter (84) celebrate during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
47 / 91

Browns receivers Reggie Langhorne (88) and Webster Slaughter (84) celebrate during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ozzie Newsome (82) of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball upfield during the game against the San Diego Chargers on September 14,1990. (Photo by: Rick Stewart/Getty Images)
48 / 91

Ozzie Newsome (82) of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball upfield during the game against the San Diego Chargers on September 14,1990. (Photo by: Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Rick Stewart/1990 Getty Images
Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome (82) hauls in a five yard touchdown pass as New York Jets George Radachowsky in this Sept. 17, 1989 photo in Cleveland. Newsome was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Jan. 30, 1999. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
49 / 91

Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome (82) hauls in a five yard touchdown pass as New York Jets George Radachowsky in this Sept. 17, 1989 photo in Cleveland. Newsome was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Jan. 30, 1999. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

MARK DUNCAN/1989 AP
While many teams opted to wear throwbacks for the NFL's 75-year anniversary in 1994, the Browns stuck to their current sets with the 75th anniversary patch added to the left chest.
50 / 91

While many teams opted to wear throwbacks for the NFL's 75-year anniversary in 1994, the Browns stuck to their current sets with the 75th anniversary patch added to the left chest.

When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.
51 / 91

When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.

When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.
52 / 91

When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.

When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.
53 / 91

When the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999, they commemorated their rebirth with a special patch and moved the uniform's television numbers from the sleeve to the shoulder.

2002-09-15_O_Hara_Shaun004
54 / 91
2002-08-26_Green_William005
55 / 91
Orange returned with authority as the team's alternate jersey in 2002 as the NFL encouraged teams to adopt a third top. The brown drop shadow on the white numbers served as an informal nod to the team's first uniform in its history. The jersey was also a callback to the orange tops with which the Browns experimented during preseason games in the mid-1950s.
56 / 91

Orange returned with authority as the team's alternate jersey in 2002 as the NFL encouraged teams to adopt a third top. The brown drop shadow on the white numbers served as an informal nod to the team's first uniform in its history. The jersey was also a callback to the orange tops with which the Browns experimented during preseason games in the mid-1950s.

Orange returned with authority as the team's alternate jersey in 2002 as the NFL encouraged teams to adopt a third top.
57 / 91

Orange returned with authority as the team's alternate jersey in 2002 as the NFL encouraged teams to adopt a third top.

The team's embracing of orange grew during the following season, when the franchise welcomed back the orange pants made popular from 1975-1983. The Browns wore these pants during a Sunday night game against the Steelers in 2003, which they won 33-13 in front of a national television audience.
58 / 91

The team's embracing of orange grew during the following season, when the franchise welcomed back the orange pants made popular from 1975-1983. The Browns wore these pants during a Sunday night game against the Steelers in 2003, which they won 33-13 in front of a national television audience.

2003-10-05_Morgan_Quincy001
59 / 91
2003-11-30_Morgan_Quincy001
60 / 91
The orange pants weren't as successful when paired with the brown home jerseys in 2003. The Browns fell to the St. Louis Rams 26-20 in a Monday night contest in Cleveland.
61 / 91

The orange pants weren't as successful when paired with the brown home jerseys in 2003. The Browns fell to the St. Louis Rams 26-20 in a Monday night contest in Cleveland.

John H. Reid III
The Browns mixed in another slight change in 2003, adding a thin white stripe between the brown and orange stripes on the pants worn with the brown jerseys at home. These alternate white pants made occasional appearances in the mid-2000s. They also had a set without the thin white stripe that were worn on the road (and sometimes at home, too).
62 / 91

The Browns mixed in another slight change in 2003, adding a thin white stripe between the brown and orange stripes on the pants worn with the brown jerseys at home. These alternate white pants made occasional appearances in the mid-2000s. They also had a set without the thin white stripe that were worn on the road (and sometimes at home, too).

101605_Droughns_R008
63 / 91
John H. Reid III
2006-01-01_Cribbs_J004
64 / 91
John H. Reid III
The orange jerseys lasted just three seasons and the orange pants merely two campaigns before the Browns went back to the white pants exclusive look in 2005. That set up bigger changes in 2006 as the team celebrated its 60th anniversary of its inception.
65 / 91

The orange jerseys lasted just three seasons and the orange pants merely two campaigns before the Browns went back to the white pants exclusive look in 2005. That set up bigger changes in 2006 as the team celebrated its 60th anniversary of its inception.

2004-09-26_McKinley_A004
66 / 91
John H. Reid III
In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.
67 / 91

In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.

In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.
68 / 91

In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.

In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.
69 / 91

In a very emphatic nod to the Browns' roots, the team went back to gray facemasks, orange-brown-orange striping on the pants, a slightly darker brown jersey and the original sleeve striping worn by the team from 1946-1968. These uniforms would eventually expand to include solid brown pants worn intermittently near the start of the 2010s.

The Browns broke out the all-brown look for the first time in franchise history for a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in 2013.
70 / 91

The Browns broke out the all-brown look for the first time in franchise history for a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

The Browns broke out the all-brown look for the first time in franchise history for a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in 2013.
71 / 91

The Browns broke out the all-brown look for the first time in franchise history for a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

The Browns also broke out a throwback uniform honoring the 1957-1959 teams
72 / 91

The Browns also broke out a throwback uniform honoring the 1957-1959 teams

The Browns also broke out a throwback uniform honoring the 1957-1959 teams
73 / 91

The Browns also broke out a throwback uniform honoring the 1957-1959 teams

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
74 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
75 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
76 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
77 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
78 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Brent_Durken
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
79 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
80 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
81 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
82 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
83 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
84 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
85 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
86 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
87 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
88 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
89 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
90 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.
91 / 91

Radical change arrived in 2015 in the form of significantly different uniforms manufactured and designed by Nike. The sets included three jerseys (brown, orange, white), three sets of pants (brown, orange, white) and two pairs of socks (brown, orange), as well as a more vibrant orange, a matte finish to the helmet, a graphic print inside the brown helmet stripes, a brown facemask, the city name of Cleveland across the chest and the team nickname of Browns down the side of the pants. The new duds were revealed at an orange-carpet event at the Cleveland Convention Center in April of 2015.

Matt Starkey
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Since the Browns have the 49th pick in this year's draft, we'll also be taking a look at who was picked at No. 49 in these past drafts, too.

2014 - No. 49 (Jets): TE Jace Amaro, Texas Tech

Amaro was a hyper-athletic tight end prospect coming out of Texas Tech, one that makes evaluators salivate when thinking about the possibilities. Injuries undercut him almost from the beginning, though, with a torn labrum ending his second campaign in the preseason. He was cut by the Jets at the end of the 2016 preseason and signed with the Titans just in time for veteran Delanie Walker to enter his late-arriving prime. He's been out of the league since the September 2017.

2015 - No. 49 (Chiefs): G Mitch Morse, Missouri

Morse, selected by John Dorsey, was a standout from the beginning, earning All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers of America in 2015. He started in all 49 games in which he's appeared in his first four seasons and signed the largest contract for a center in NFL history with the Buffalo Bills in March.

2016 - No. 49 (Seahawks): DT Jarran Reed, Alabama

Continuing the ever-growing legacy of Alabama defensive linemen, Reed has found success in the NFL. It took him until his third season to truly shine, though, leaping from just 3.0 combined sacks in 2016 and 2017 to 10.5 in 2018. He's yet to earn any postseason honors, but is in line to do so in the near future as a force along Seattle's interior.

2017 - No. 49 (Redskins): LB Ryan Anderson, Alabama

Anderson has done a serviceable job at linebacker for the Redskins in two seasons, appearing in 27 games and recording 33 tackles and 2.0 sacks. His chapter has yet to be fully written.

2018 - No. 49 (Eagles): TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

Goedert joined an Eagles team that already had an outstanding tight end in Zach Ertz and managed to succeed by filling in the gaps in his first season. He's built like and looks oddly similar to Ertz and served as a worthy complement, catching 33 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns in his first season.

Related Content

news

Dates are set for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

Mark your calendar for the final week of April

news

2020 Draft Analysis: Browns 'trust the board,' fill key spots on both sides of the ball

Cleveland added 4 offensive players, 3 defensive players with its 7 picks

news

Browns select Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones with No. 187 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds its 1st WR of the 2020 NFL Draft

news

Browns select Washington C Nick Harris with No. 160 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds to its O-line with its 2nd pick on Day 3

news

Browns select FAU TE Harrison Bryant with No. 115 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland goes back to offense to start Day 3

news

Browns select LSU LB Jacob Phillips with No. 97 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds another national championship winner on Day 2

news

Browns select Missouri DT Jordan Elliott with No. 88 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds its 2nd defensive player of the night

news

Browns trade back in 3rd round, acquire 2021 3rd-round pick from Saints

Cleveland moves back for the 2nd time on Day 2

news

Browns select LSU S Grant Delpit with No. 44 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner to its defensive backfield

news

Browns trade back in 2nd round, acquire 5th-round pick from Colts

Cleveland moves from No. 41 to 44

news

Browns select Alabama OT Jedrick Wills Jr. with No. 10 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds Crimson Tide star to O-line

news

Andrew Berry says Browns won't be 'pigeon-holed' into certain positions, decisions before draft day

The Browns' general manager is considering just about every option the Browns have with their 10th overall pick

Advertising