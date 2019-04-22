Draft rewind: A look back at the Browns' 2nd-round picks from 2014-2018

With less than a week left until the 2019 NFL Draft, we've decided to take a look back at the last 10 years of Browns drafts. Because the Browns currently do not have a first-round pick, we'll focus on the second round in our examination. We've already taken care of 2009 through 2013; now, it's time for 2014-2018:
The first-round selections of 2014 did not pan out. We can all acknowledge that.
But the first pick of the second round was a different story.
Cleveland has seen plenty of change within its roster since 2014, which seems like both yesterday and ages ago. One piece it added in that year's draft is still around, and in a very important way.
We start with that selection, who's now an All-Pro.
The Browns' 2019 regular-season schedule has been released. Check out how the season unfolds with this photo gallery.
2014
No. 35: OL Joel Bitonio, Nevada
He played tackle at Nevada and was listed as such in the draft, but Bitonio ended up being a home run selection for the Browns as a guard. Bitonio stepped in, started immediately and showed signs of his future reliability early in his rookie season. In his second campaign, he was part of one of the league's best tackle-to-center groups in the NFL, serving as the middle content of the Joe Thomas and Alex Mack sandwich. Both are now gone, but Bitonio remains as one of the league's best guards. While the first round of the 2014 draft went poorly, Bitonio was a saving grace and carries fresh Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors with him into 2019.
2015
No. 51: DE Nate Orchard, Utah
Orchard brought speed and athleticism to a defense that was lacking in that department on the edge. He started 11 games during his rookie season, appeared in just three in his second campaign and ended up as a rotational player before his time came to an end with final roster cuts at the conclusion of the 2018 preseason. He went on to appear in four games combined between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs and is now a member of the Seattle Seahawks.
2016
No. 32: DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma State
Ogbah brought the quarterback-crushing rush the Browns desired and got off to a solid start, recording 5.5 sacks in his first season. His next two seasons saw him record 7.0 sacks combined in 24 games (he missed five games in 2017 due to injury) played alongside pass-rushing freak Myles Garrett. While productive, Cleveland's acquisition of Olivier Vernon in March expedited Ogbah's exit, which came via trade with Kansas City.
2017
No. 52: QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
This draft was filled with wild trades for the Browns, including taking on Brock Osweiler's massive contract for a 2018 second-round pick. It also involved the Browns moving back up into the end of the first round to select tight end David Njoku. But when the frenzy finally slowed, Cleveland came back on Day 2 to select a quarterback in Toledo native DeShone Kizer, who was thrust into a starting role by the time Week 1 of his rookie season arrived. He performed admirably, but in a season that ended without a win, well, Kizer couldn't avoid the struggles, either. He was traded to Green Bay after just one season in a deal that landed the Browns safety Damarious Randall.
2018
No. 33: OL Austin Corbett, Nevada
Corbett seemed similar to Bitonio in that both came from Nevada, played tackle in college and owned bodies that translated better to guard in the NFL. The difference: The Browns were set at guard when they came around for the 33rd pick in the 2018 draft. That didn't deter general manager John Dorsey, who had an entire night to decide to pick Corbett with the first choice of Day 2. While Corbett didn't play much as a rookie, he's slated to replace veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, whom Dorsey dealt to New York in the blockbuster deal that landed the Browns Vernon and superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
No. 35: RB Nick Chubb, Georgia
The pick gained by taking on Osweiler ended up being Chubb, who came within four yards of breaking 1,000 as a rookie rusher. Chubb initially saw very little playing time, stuck behind veterans Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson, but Hyde's departure via in-season trade to Jacksonville opened the door for Chubb, who knocked it down when he rushed for 406 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games following the deal. Chubb displayed a nose for the hole, jitterbug-like quickness that helped him elude would-be tacklers, and an extra gear to finish off long runs for touchdowns. He had such runs in games against Oakland and Atlanta, with the latter being a 92-yard touchdown run that set a Browns record for the longest rushing touchdown in the team's storied history.
2018 was also the draft that saw the Browns add Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward in the first round. If Corbett ends up winning the starting right guard job in 2019, that will be four starters in four picks for John Dorsey's first draft class. Not bad.
Take a look back at the team's appearance from its inception in 1946 all the way through 2019.
Since the Browns have the 49th pick in this year's draft, we'll also be taking a look at who was picked at No. 49 in these past drafts, too.
2014 - No. 49 (Jets): TE Jace Amaro, Texas Tech
Amaro was a hyper-athletic tight end prospect coming out of Texas Tech, one that makes evaluators salivate when thinking about the possibilities. Injuries undercut him almost from the beginning, though, with a torn labrum ending his second campaign in the preseason. He was cut by the Jets at the end of the 2016 preseason and signed with the Titans just in time for veteran Delanie Walker to enter his late-arriving prime. He's been out of the league since the September 2017.
2015 - No. 49 (Chiefs): G Mitch Morse, Missouri
Morse, selected by John Dorsey, was a standout from the beginning, earning All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers of America in 2015. He started in all 49 games in which he's appeared in his first four seasons and signed the largest contract for a center in NFL history with the Buffalo Bills in March.
2016 - No. 49 (Seahawks): DT Jarran Reed, Alabama
Continuing the ever-growing legacy of Alabama defensive linemen, Reed has found success in the NFL. It took him until his third season to truly shine, though, leaping from just 3.0 combined sacks in 2016 and 2017 to 10.5 in 2018. He's yet to earn any postseason honors, but is in line to do so in the near future as a force along Seattle's interior.
2017 - No. 49 (Redskins): LB Ryan Anderson, Alabama
Anderson has done a serviceable job at linebacker for the Redskins in two seasons, appearing in 27 games and recording 33 tackles and 2.0 sacks. His chapter has yet to be fully written.
2018 - No. 49 (Eagles): TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
Goedert joined an Eagles team that already had an outstanding tight end in Zach Ertz and managed to succeed by filling in the gaps in his first season. He's built like and looks oddly similar to Ertz and served as a worthy complement, catching 33 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns in his first season.