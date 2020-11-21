Elyria High Pioneer Football helps with neighborhood clean-up

Playing football, cleaning your community all takes teamwork and effort. Each position on the field must do their job for your team to be effective and win on Friday nights. The same can be said about the community. Throughout the weekend of November 7th – 8th, the Elyria High Pioneer Football team came together to make a difference in their community.

The team, along with their coaches, took advantage of the warm and sunny weekend to help clean up their neighborhood by raking leaves. With their help, the neighborhood looks cleaner and better than when they started.

The Browns thank Elyria High Pioneer Football and the hard work they have put into cleaning up their community!

You can #give10 like the Elyria High Pioneer Football team by joining our First and Ten Volunteer Movement. Take the pledge to volunteer at least 10 hours each year in your community and share your story with us!

We encourage all scholar athletes to be leaders on and off the field, taking the step to develop a volunteer idea and then activate helps build teamwork and your community.