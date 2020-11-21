Community

Elyria High Pioneer Football helps with neighborhood clean-up

Nov 21, 2020 at 11:16 AM
Playing football, cleaning your community all takes teamwork and effort. Each position on the field must do their job for your team to be effective and win on Friday nights. The same can be said about the community. Throughout the weekend of November 7th – 8th, the Elyria High Pioneer Football team came together to make a difference in their community.

The team, along with their coaches, took advantage of the warm and sunny weekend to help clean up their neighborhood by raking leaves. With their help, the neighborhood looks cleaner and better than when they started.

The Browns thank Elyria High Pioneer Football and the hard work they have put into cleaning up their community!

You can #give10 like the Elyria High Pioneer Football team by joining our First and Ten Volunteer Movement. Take the pledge to volunteer at least 10 hours each year in your community and share your story with us!

We encourage all scholar athletes to be leaders on and off the field, taking the step to develop a volunteer idea and then activate helps build teamwork and your community.

First and Ten – Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to #give10 and help their communities by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. To date, more than 2.75 million hours of volunteering have been pledged through First and Ten. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.

