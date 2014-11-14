News

Everything you need to know about Browns-Texans

Nov 14, 2014 at 02:30 AM
1)      The game is on CBS at 1 p.m. But you should be at FirstEnergy Stadium.

2)      The Browns are honoring our military all throughout the game to honor the NFL's Salute to Service month. As part of the Wounded Warrior Project, Bruce Barnes, who took a gernade for his troops, will lead the Browns out of the tunnel with Donte Whitner.

3)      Dawg Pound Drive is becoming of the best pregame parties in the NFL. You won't regret stopping by.

Dawg Pound Drive | What Not to Miss Oct. 26th
4)      The halftime show is Johnstown-Monroe Marching Band. The 190 members will be performing 80s hits.

5)      Linebacker Paul Kruger is on the cover of the program.

6)      Buster Skrine's exclusive five minute pre game radio interview can be heard on ESPN 850.

7)      Gerald "Ice Cube" McNeil is our honorary alumni captain.

8)      The Cleveland Browns Foundation is holding a 50/50 raffle before the game, where you have a chance to win thousands of dollars. There is already $16,700 in the pot.

9)     Your announcers for Sunday's game on CBS: Andrew Catalon, Steve Tasker and Steve Beuerlein.

10)   The Browns are trying to go 5-1 at home for the first time since 2007.

11)   Brian Ondrish, a huge Browns fan, designed this sign and it will be hanging up on the end zone wall.

111414_576_banner.jpg

12)  Brian Hoyer is 9-3 as the starter of the Browns and has a 6-1 record at FirstEnergy Stadium.

14)   Tight end Jordan Cameron and safety Tashaun Gipson (concussions) have missed practice this week. We will find out later Friday whether the two will be game-time decisions or ruled out against the Texans.

tate_576_080714.jpg

13)   Ben Tate played three seasons for the Texans. Houston defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel was the head coach in Cleveland from 2005-2008. Browns offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan was Houston's offensive coordinator from 2008-09.

15)   Texans 26-year-old quarterback Ryan Mallett will be making his first NFL start on Sunday.

111214_576_hoyer-mallett.jpg

16)   The 88-foot U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be stopping by FirstEnergy Stadium on its way to Washington D.C.

17) The Browns are tied for second in the NFL with 13 interceptions.

18) The Browns are 3-4 all-time against the Texans, including 2-1 at home.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

