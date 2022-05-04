FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, hosts Topgolf Live Stadium Tour from July 28-31

The Cleveland Browns and FirstEnergy Stadium will offer Browns fans and golf enthusiasts of all ages the exclusive opportunity to take the tee box from the iconic Dawg Pound this summer when the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is hosted at the venue from July 28-31. Bays are officially open for registration beginning Wednesday, May 11, while Browns season ticket members receive special access to a presale starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 9.

"The Dawg Pound is revered by Browns fans and sports fans across the globe, and we are thrilled to offer everyone a unique way to experience this special environment through the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour this summer," said Haslam Sports Group Vice President of Event Development Michele Powell. "Topgolf Live is a fun, innovative opportunity that allows families, friends and people of any talent level to enjoy the game, and the excitement will be even greater with the chance to play inside the home of their favorite team."

During the experience, patrons will be able to play Topgolf from the tee boxes located in the west end zone and hit golf balls toward on-field targets through an interactive game that caters to players of all skillsets. Powered by Topgolf's Toptracer technology, players' shots are accurately traced and instantly scored, allowing everyone to track their results and compete in a vibrant, friendly atmosphere.

Bay registration, which encompasses one-hour sessions for six participants, will be accessible here or Topgolflive.com.For eachof the bays onsite, prices range from $65-$95 per person, based on the timing and demand associated with the reservation block. Spectator tickets can also be purchased for $10 apiece.

Groups can secure VIP experience tickets – featuring a tour of the Browns home locker room, access to the TCP Club, a photo opportunity in the home tunnel, two drink tickets and more, in addition to one hour of play in a hitting bay – for $165-$195 per person.

Reservations are available from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday (July 28-29) and from 9:50 a.m.-10:40 p.m. and 9:50 a.m.-7:10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (July 30-31), respectively.

Food and beverage hospitality options will be available in the Kardiac Club, adjacent to the Dawg Pound.

Due to onsite logistics, individuals are unable to bring their own golf clubs to FirstEnergy Stadium. Topgolf Live will provide left-handed and right-handed options for guests onsite.