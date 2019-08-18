Freddie Kitchens not sticking to convention with his preseason plans

There are still plenty of players who have something to prove and will play plenty Friday. Positions are left to be determined, with right guard and kicker chiefly among them, and the staff is constantly evaluating the performance of each player on a daily basis.

"You may see something you hadn't seen in a guy up until then," Kitchens explained. "I think a couple of guys we've been playing in there are just now getting kind of comfortable, so we'll see. We've still got two games left and six practices, in theory, before we start preparation."

Eric Kush has received the starting reps at the position in the last two weeks and appears to have a lead in the competition, if not a grasp on the job. Austin Corbett has exclusively played second-team center, which is more the staff aiming for establishing reliable, quality depth along the interior than an indication that Corbett has lost the job. Kitchens said Sunday that Corbett is "still in the mix."

Rookie Drew Forbes took second-team snaps at both right and left guard against the Colts in what has been a steady rise for the first-year player, who has spent his first months of his NFL career transitioning inside after playing left tackle in college. He's still seeing occasional tackle reps, too, but it's pretty clear he's going to be a guard in the NFL.

He's one of the players who has the most to gain from more game reps in Weeks 3 and 4.