Freddie Kitchens press conference - 4/1

On Beckham's skillset:

"His skillset, I would not say that it is unmatched, but it is pretty close. He is of course one of the best players in the National Football League on any given Sunday. Like a lot of great players, the one thing that they always strive to be on is a good team, I think, because team accomplishments help individual players, and vice-versa, the individual players help team accomplishments. When you can marry the both together, that is when you really have something and you have something special. I know this, and I keep going back to some of the most success I have ever had as a coach was that I was a part of the team in Arizona that went to the Super Bowl. We had some great players on that team – great Hall of Fame-type players on that team – but whenever we got good, it was when everybody checked their egos at the door and everybody started the bow of the boat in the same direction. That is when we got good."

On significance of Beckham arriving for the first day of the offseason program and if he would have felt OK if Beckham chose not to attend today:

"That was Odell's [choice]. This is all voluntary. I did not encourage anything. Odell knows what is at stake. He knows what he needs to be here for. Do not take offense to this, the media is never going to form a line in the sand between me and a player or a player and his teammates. This is strictly voluntary. If we wanted to critique people for not coming and coming, then we should make it mandatory as a league. It is not mandatory. As far as like, would I hold a grudge if he is not going to come? No, I would not. There is never going to be a line drawn in the sand from the media in any instance with any player of mine."

On some coaches around the league and past Browns coaches who felt all players should consider attending all voluntary workouts as mandatory:

"Are you saying they are right and I am wrong (laughter)? I am saying that they are breaking the rules. And you know, they aren't here."

On continuing to emphasize special teams and not sacrificing time for it when schedules get tight:

"Have I ever lied to you? Special teams will never be sacrificed here – meetings, on-the-field work, everything."

On how he wants players to view him as a head coach:

"I want them to view me with [that] I gave them something. I gave them either something personally or professionally that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives. I want them to know that I have given everything that I have for them and that our staff is giving them everything that they have. If we can do that and if we can form that trust, then they will trust us, we will trust them and we will be moving in the same direction and everybody will be happy. It is not about the end result, it truly is not. It is about doing the best we can every day and for them to know that I gave them the best that I could give them today, tomorrow, the next day, and the same thing for our staff, that they have given them the best that they could every day. That is all we are going to ask in return of them is just their best. If they are not good enough, that is fine. If we get their best and collectively, it can't be just be pick and choose when they want to give us their best; it is every day. This is an everyday proposition between coach and player. That is the only way I know."

On reports that DL Emmanuel Ogbah did not attend the first day of voluntary workouts due to potentially being traded soon:

"Ogbah did not show. I would rather just talk about the guys that are here. I am sure that he has his reasons. I am not sure."

On how important the offseason program is to individual players: