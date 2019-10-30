Freddie Kitchens talks Baker Mayfield's progress, Broncos matchup - Press Conference

On Mayfield overall:

"I think he is continuing to get better."

On what he wants to see from the Browns and captains in response to adversity at this point of the season:

"We have identified the problems that we need to correct, and hopefully, they get corrected. It takes everybody, and everybody has to be pointed in the right direction. I feel like we are. Now, we have to go out and do it, but it starts today."

On challenges playing in the Denver altitude:

"We used to go every year in Arizona – that was the fourth preseason game. We went to training camp in Flagstaff, which was altitude also. I think there are some benefits to it in terms of recovery and stuff like that. We just have to go and play the game. It does not matter where we play the game. There are 10 other teams, counting the preseason, that go in there and play. We are just one of those 10, and we have to go in and take care of ourselves. That is it."

On the Broncos RB tandem of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman:

"They try to get them the ball. They try to throw it to them, they try to hand it to them and they are very physical, tough. Each one of them presents a different set of problems. They are good football players."

On evaluating Lindsay coming out of college and if he liked Lindsay's attributes:

"Yeah, definitely, and he had a good game – I do not know his stats really form last year – but he was productive when they gave him the ball last year during the course of the whole season. He is a good player, a really good player."

On evaluating Mayfield through seven games:

"I think he is continuing to try and get better. Of course, each week presents a different set of problems. We have to identify those problems and attack those problems. Baker works his tail off during the course of the week, and he is prepared on Sundays. Just have to continue to try and get better."

On if he has seen Mayfield take on a bigger role in helping hold other Browns players accountable: