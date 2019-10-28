Browns focusing on eliminating self-inflicted mistakes after loss to Patriots

"We went up there to win a game and we certainly did not do that," Kitchens said Monday. "We did not do anything to help ourselves win the game. We actually beat ourselves with turnovers and penalties. We expect to clean up a bunch of that this week."

And again, with nine games left, the Browns will need to win a good chunk of them -- including the majority of their five remaining meetings with AFC North opponents -- in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. The road is in front of them, yes, but it's time to hit the gas.