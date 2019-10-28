Nick Chubb's teammates show unwavering support as he works on curbing fumbles

It's uncharacteristic of the running back, both in style of play and also demeanor. He's clearly one of the organization's most cherished players, in part because of his hardworking, no-frills mentality. Chubb can be counted on to be there to make the play time and time again, earning the fondness of his head coach along the way, and rightfully so.

That same respect for Chubb showed Sunday in the moments immediately after the Browns' 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

"It's tough because everybody in that locker room and on our staff knows exactly who Nick Chubb is, and nothing we can say to him right now or throughout the week will do anything to really push him off his motive," quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "He's going to go back to work; I know exactly who he is. That's why we love having Nick Chubb. We're not going to stray away from giving him the ball, that's why we continued to give it to him, and we'll continue to do so as well."

Some of the circumstances surrounding Chubb's fumbles have been incredibly unfortunate. For example, his first fumble, which was returned by Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower for a touchdown, happened because guard Joel Bitonio was upended by an opponent and as his legs flew backward into the air, his foot knocked the ball out of Chubb's grasp, leaving it for the taking.

How often does that happen in football, at any level? Not often, if ever.

Chubb's second fumble came as he appeared to be finishing off another one of his tackle-breaking, trademark long touchdown runs. It looked to be a timely achievement, considering the Browns' early 10-0 deficit. But instead, New England defensive back Jonathan Jones chased down Chubb and displayed perfect form in clubbing the ball out of Chubb's grasp from behind. The punch on the ball was just enough to knock it out of the running back's arm, where a pile-up ensued. After a few tense moments, officials declared New England had gained possession.