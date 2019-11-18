Freddie Kitchens talks family, sticking together ahead of game against Miami - Press Conference

On TE David Njoku's status:

"He is kind of day to day right now."

*On if Njoku is cleared to practice: *"I think starting Wednesday, yeah, if nothing has changed from today or tomorrow so I would say write that down but I would not type that up right now."

*On the curiosity stemming from Njoku's Instagram post saying he has been activated: *"Yeah. Well, OK. He told you."

On if Njoku could play against the Dolphins:

"We have to get him on the football field and see where he is. I do not know that to be fact right now. I would like to see where he is at conditioning, physically and mentally. There are a lot of things that go into that."

On RB Kareem Hunt's performance in the past two weeks:

"I think Kareem is doing a good job of staying in the moment, doing his job and letting his skill take care of everything else. Mentally, he has been hooked up for a while now, and it shows every time he goes out there."

On if he feels Browns players are embracing the situation and can galvanize around Garrett's absence:

"I think what the game of football does that maybe some of the other sports do not do is… I talk all the time about you either run toward each other or you run away when adversity strikes. I think we have done a good job of running toward each other. I think that is the part of being a family and that when we hit adversity, that we look to each other instead of looking outside or fingers go this way. I do not expect anything other than that, and if we do that, we will be fine."

On if the organization has looked into or discussed how players can learn to control their anger during games:

"We do a lot of things within the organization to support our guys on and off the field. Myles Garrett is a good person. He is a good person. He is a good individual. He does a lot in the community. He is a soft-spoken – Myles Garrett is good person, and we are not going to pile on Myles. He had a bad lapse in judgement, and that is it. I am still a Myles Garrett fan, and I am still going to support him, our organization is going to support him and his teammates are going to support him, and this coaching staff will support him."

On if he is excusing Garrett and if he thinks Garrett had reasoning behind his actions, given his comment of 'you saw the tape':

"I never said anything like that. I asked you if saw the tape. Did you see the tape? That is the only thing I asked you. I did not insinuate anything. I was asked for a comment, and I was not making a comment on it. I just asked if you saw the tape so form your own conclusion. I have my conclusion that I did not say. Do not insinuate anything. Just did you see the tape? There is no excuse for that to happen on a football field. I know that, Myles knows that and all of the players in the locker room know that. That is it. There is no excuse, but in saying that, we are going to support Myles Garrett moving forward in any way he needs support."

On if there are still untapped opportunities to use RBs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb:

"You are still wanting to see more wishbone, aren't you (laughter)? Alright, can you write that down for me?"

On Hunt doing things on offense that he did not do while in Kansas City:

"Yeah, I have watched Kansas City tape in the past. I think we are using him a little differently than they used him there."

On Hunt having a partner in the backfield in Chubb: