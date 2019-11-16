Joe Schobert doubles his career INT total, Browns double theirs for the year as opportunistic defense finally appears

Joe Schobert only had two career interceptions in his three-year career before Thursday's primetime game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The linebacker is much more known for bone-crushing hits and an ability to stuff the run, but he made his impact in the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium by disrupting pass lanes and hauling in two interceptions that helped keep the offense on the field.

Schobert's two interceptions invigorated the defense to one of its best games of the season. The Browns held the Steelers to their lowest point total since Week 1 and limited their offense to only 236 total yards and two third down conversions.

Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph threw four interceptions and rarely had a spacious pocket on passing plays. Cleveland came into the game with just four interceptions on the season and hadn't picked off a pass since Week 4 at Baltimore.