Freddie Kitchens talks moving forward, focus on game vs. Bengals - press conference

On if he views this game as a test of team's character, particularly given the team's decreased playoff percentages:

"Collectively and individually, it certainly is. Again, we do not care about the percentages. We just want to be 100 percent this week on how we prepare."

On his sense of the Browns locker room and its character:

"I think our character will be demonstrated on Sunday on how we go out and play. I know we prepared well during the course of the week. Now, we have to take it to Sunday. I have confidence that these guys will do that."

On if it is more difficult for guys to rebound after a loss like last week:

"Wednesday, I got the same thing I have gotten with these guys continually. We put that behind us. We always try to move forward to the next week and I think these guys have done an excellent job of that. That is the only thing we are concerned about. We are not worried about anything in the past or the future – just this Sunday."

On adversity on the Browns OL:

"I think every game is a game in itself from the standpoint of they have to prepare, and they have to play. Not everything is on them. The blame can go around when you start talking about protecting the passer, coaches included. I think those guys do face adversity, but they face adversity every week. We have guys behind our starters that we feel confident in and we expect them to go in and play well and not just be there and take up a spot. We expect them to play well."

On the most surprising or challenging aspect about being a head coach now that he is three-quarters of the way through his first year:

"I do not know. I will reserve the right to answer that."

On if he would prefer to answer the question at another time:

"Yeah, ask me again. Just you are never off. You are always on. That would be it probably."

On if 'always being on' is different from being an assistant coach:

"Yeah, I think so. I think there is always something to deal with. It can be on the field, off the field. It could be anything. There is always something to deal with. I always heard that but did not understand the magnitude until now or during the course of the year, and not just during the season, in the offseason, as well. It is just in general, you are always dealing with something."

On if there is mental sharpness that to constantly strive for or a battling of mental fatigue:

"I am sure there is. I do not think that I hit it yet. Some probably would disagree with it. I think you just come to work every day and try to do the best you can, and I think I have done that."

