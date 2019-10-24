Freddie Kitchens talks O-line changes, Drew Forbes' return and more - Press Conference

On what G Drew Forbes showed prior to his injury:

"I thought Drew move around good. He felt good. He moved around good. His knowledge has not suffered. Actually, doing it and having the knowledge are two different things, but he seems like he spent his time on the IR to benefit him from the standpoint of knowing what to do. Now, he is able to go out and play fast and do it."

On Forbes is primarily a G:

"Yes, right now, but we always try to build versatility within the line because you can't carry but so many to the game. He does have some tackle ability and he does have some center ability. Some of it is a working progress. Some of it is a little closer to the seeing it in person, per se. He is a hard worker. He is relentless in how he plays, and those are two good attributes."

On Brady's ability to support the Patriots OL, particularly with changing personnel over the years:

"It starts with their offensive line coach (Dante Scarnecchia), [who] is one of the best in the league. I think he does a great job of getting those guys to do what they are supposed to do from an assignment standpoint. At the end of the day, the quarterback and the line seem like they are in sync as far as how much time he has. He gets the ball out good. I have always said so much of how a quarterback is able to play – I am sure he would agree with this – is the people around him doing what they are supposed to do and stuff like that. They seem like they are always on the same page from the offensive line standpoint, wide receivers, running backs and everybody – defense, offense and special teams. Just overall. No weaknesses."

On if he has received responses from Browns OL about potential changes, particularly those whose 'jobs could be in jeopardy this week':