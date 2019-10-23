Greedy Williams, Denzel Ward full go at Wednesday's practice; Damarious Randall sidelined - News & Notes

Damarious Randall was the only player unable to practice Wednesday as the Browns went through their second session of the week leading up to Sunday's showdown with the Patriots.
The veteran safety is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in Cleveland's Week 6 loss to the Seahawks. He was not seen on the field during media portions of practice Monday or last week during the bye.
Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he considers Randall "day to day."
Randall missed two games earlier in the season with a concussion. Without him on the field, Cleveland leaned heavily on Jermaine Whitehead and Eric Murray to fill the void.
The Browns, meanwhile, appear to be in good position to return both of their starting cornerbacks, Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. Both players, who have each missed the past four games, were full participants at Wednesday's practice.
In meetings with reporters last week, neither defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker nor secondary coach/pass game coordinator Joe Whitt would commit to either of the players getting right back in the starting lineup when healthy. Veterans Terrance Mitchell and T.J. Carrie have filled the positions nicely during their respective absences.
"I am looking forward to having a healthy room and then we will put the group of men for that week that gives us the best chance to win," Whitt said. "If someone says that when they come back that they will get right back into the same roles that they had, there are no guarantees in anything. They might. They might not. We are going to put the men out there each week that give us the best chance to win that game, and then the next week, we will do that for the next week. I do not get caught up in the names. I just get caught up in we need to win football games. That is what we are here for."
-- Kitchens did not disclose any potential changes on the offensive line and said he'd wait until Sunday to reveal if any will be made against the Patriots.
Kitchens said the matchup with New England's vaunted defense would not affect the decision he ultimately makes.
"My job is to put those guys in good situations, and their job is to perform, whoever is out there," Kitchens said. "I think once we start leaning toward that and making sure we are doing our job in all areas, we will be fine. It is also my responsibility to make sure we have the guys out on the field that give us the best chance of doing that.
"I have never said anything about possible changes. You guys have said that or asked me those questions. Just because guys are taking different reps are different positions does not mean changes are being made."
-- Kitchens and Browns players haven't been surprised by the impact Jamie Collins has had in his return to New England.
Collins has been one of the stars on the Patriots' vaunted defense, collecting 31 tackles to go along with two forced fumbles, three interceptions and a touchdown. The veteran linebacker who began his career in New England spent the past two and a half seasons with the Browns, where he appeared in 30 games and accumulated 204 tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.
"I think Jamie is a tremendous player," Kitchens said. "He makes a lot of tackles for them, he makes a lot of plays for them, he scored a touchdown. He is always around the football from the standpoint of if the ball is on the ground or in the air, he will always make plays on the ball. He is an instinctive player. I can keep going on and on about Jamie as far as him being a football player. I thought he was a good teammate."