Freddie Kitchens talks points of emphasis with Baker Mayfield, why he elects to receive - Press Conference

On if better execution as an offensive unit would lead to more targets for Beckham:

"If we are more efficient and more effective in what we are supposed to do and how we are supposed to coach, then everybody is going to be happy. Odell Beckham is a team guy, alright? I have not heard what anything from Odell like how anything is viewed or whatever. I just pointed him out last week about his blocking and his excellent hustling to the ball and around the ball. Here is the key takeaway: everybody wants to win, and we do not care how we do it. We just want to win. To do that, we have to be more efficient, execute better and coach better. Everybody needs to do their job better, and everybody has taken ownership in that and that is what I expect moving forward."

On if Beckham's missed time in the offseason was an obstacle:

"We are into the season now. We are onto Seattle. That is the only thing I care about. We set precedencies during the course of training camp on how we want to play the games, how we want to attack the games, preparation from a physical standpoint and then once the season starts, we are day to day and week-to-week."

On if chemistry is an issue between Beckham and Mayfield:

"I do not get into speculation. I know we have what we have right now so that is what we are trying to get better from."

On if the Browns are trying to get the ball into Beckham's hands more often:

"Odell is a very dynamic player, and anytime you can get the ball into a dynamic player's hands any way you can, you do it because they have the ability to make plays that other guys sometimes can't make. Yes, of course, everything is on the table week to week. We are always trying to do the best that we think will put us in a good situation to win the football game."

On if he is frustrated with Beckham's reception totals during the past few weeks:

"No, I am not. I am frustrated and disappointed in the loss, not any kind of production from anybody. Of course, when production picks up, wins usually pick up. It goes hand in hand. I am about winning and losing the game. That is it."

On if T Greg Robinson is performing as well now as the second half of last year:

"You would have to watch the tape. I am not going to comment on that. Everyone is trying to get better. Greg Robinson is trying to get better. (G) Joel Bitonio is trying to get better. (C) JC Tretter is trying to get better. (G) Eric Kush is trying to get better. (T Chris) Hubbard is trying to get better. Our tight ends are trying to get better, our running backs are trying to get better, our quarterbacks is trying to get better and our receivers are trying to get better. Our D line is trying to get better, our linebackers are trying to get better and our secondary is trying to get better. I am not going to come out here and critique a guy individually. He knows what he has to do to get better."

On what has allowed the Seahawks and Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll to be efficient and successful in recent years:

" I always think it starts with the players, and they have had some tremendous players over the years – when you talk about (former Seahawks and Ravens S) Earl (Thomas), (former Seahawks S) Kam (Chancellor) and (former Seahawks and 49ers CB Richard) Sherman. The linebackers have stayed consistent for so long. They had (former Seahawks and Patriots DE Michael) Bennett up front and (former Seahawks and Chargers DT Brandon) Mebane. You go on and on. Defensively, they have always been in the top five or six in the league in defense. Anytime you play good defense, you have a chance to win. Then they got Russell about halfway through my time in Arizona and they totally changed their identity of who they were offensively. They kind of adapted with the times. You are always evolving, and I think they have done a great job evolving. I think Pete Carroll is one of the best coaches in our business."

On what makes Wilson different from other NFL QBs:

"I do not know Russell personally, but I would venture to say that he is very competitive. He is probably a relentless worker in and out of the classroom, and then he has an exceptional skill set. He can throw the ball from any angle, throw it on the run and throw it from the from the pocket. Can avoid the rush is probably what separates him more than anything. His ability to escape and get out of pressure situations and still be able to look down the field and throw the ball because that is where all of their plays come."

On choosing to receive the ball when winning the coin toss:

"I always think that we have a good gameplan that we can go down and score and give our defense a lead. It has not happened in the last two games. Hopefully, we get back on the positive side of that."

On if he has discussions with Tampa Bay Head Coach Bruce Arians heading into the Seahawks game:

"No, I have not talked to Bruce since we played them. No, I take that back. We exchanged text messages a couple of weeks ago, but no, nothing football related."

On if Beckham asked to return the punt on Monday, given Beckham's comment about wanting to potentially create a spark for the team:

"I will just keep conversations with the players to myself, but it was my decision to put him in there."

On if he liked Beckham's attitude to want to create a spark: