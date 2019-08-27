Freddie Kitchens talks roster competition, Seth DeValve's status and more - Press Conference

On if the Browns prefer to have a TE that can take on FB responsibilities:

"Yeah, we are going to have a tight end that can do that. He is not the only one who has done that, too. When you are trying to get the other guys work in at the tight end spot, somebody has to do the other parts of it."

On if it is harder to evaluate WR Braxton Miller due to his limited time with the Browns:

"Of course, you would always like to have the most room for evaluation, but just like other players we have had, they come here, they are being evaluated once they get here and that is all we are going off of."

On if he has the time to watch film of all new Browns acquisitions:

"You know that answer, right? I watch everything that is on that practice field. It does not take that long. I watch everything on the field and I watch everything in here because you can miss things."

On if Miller still has the special running ability he had at Ohio State:

"He seems like it. He almost pulled through one the other night on a shallow that we wanted we wanted to get the ball in his hands a couple of times. He seems like it. I am looking forward to seeing him play Thursday. I am looking forward to seeing a bunch of these guys play Thursday. The funny thing about competition is you are either exposed or you get exposure. Competition brings that to the forefront. When you start talking about a preseason game, that is the ultimate competition. That is what you have to go off of is how a guy is going to take it from the practice field to the game. I am looking forward to seeing how these guys respond."

On WR Dorian Baker's absence from practice:

"Sick."

On if he would like to have more than one joint practice session, even if it would be at the expense of a preseason game:

"We actually discussed that this year of potentially doing [a second joint practice session]. There are some teams in this league that do that. Going into their first preseason game they will practice against someone and then practice someone else the next week."

On the potential benefits of having multiple joint practices where most players participate over preseason games where some players may not play:

"It is a lot like the fan day we had, the [Orange & Brown Scrimmage] we had. It was a scrimmage, but it was a practice, and if you are talking about that type of setting, I do not know if that has ever been discussed but it is probably not a bad idea to investigate or to research because I know any time you can control the environment, you are better off. That is what I feel we did a good job of in Indianapolis, and I like those situations. In saying that, your schedule has to be friendly to that as far as back-to-back games and stuff like that. Depending on where it is and stuff, that is definitely a possibility. It is definitely a possibility to even add another joint session the way we did in Indianapolis. We actually talked about that this year and decided not to for some other reasons."

On the difficulty releasing players this time of year, given the time spent together and commitment to work:

"It is very difficult. It is one of the hardest things you do as a coach. I know as a position coach it was the hardest thing I had to do because these guys are invested in making the team. They are invested in you as a person if you get them the way you want them to be because you are asking them to do tough things and hard things and they are buying into it. It is definitely hard. It is very hard. It is one of the hardest parts about our business."

On if he ever notified a player of their release as a position coach:

"Yes, yes I have."

On who will notify Browns players of their release later this week:

"They will hear from me and (General Manager) John (Dorsey). They will hear from the top two. Their position coaches will talk to them, as well, but I will not hide in a room if that is what you are asking."

On the time commitment to speak with the number of players released this weekend:

"Oh, I understand. It is a commitment. Believe me, it is a commitment, especially when you go from 90 to 53. They have committed to us for a while. Some of them have been going on four months. I think we can fit it in to commit to them."

On if the Browns will begin the roster cut-down process on Friday: