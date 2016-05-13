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Friday roundup: Browns rookies report to Berea for minicamp

May 13, 2016 at 03:00 AM
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Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Happy Friday, Dawg Pound!

The Browns rookies — all 25 of them — reported to Berea on Thursday for a three-day minicamp.

And in case you missed it, ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered:

Expectations, culture key themes as Browns set for rookie minicamp

Browns LB 's renewed excitement for 2016 comes from multiple places

How slimmed down this offseason

Throwback Thursday: Browns alums to reminisce about 1986 team at Fan Fest

North Ridgeville High School to receive new five-star football helmets at 2016 Browns Fan Fest

Browns rookies ready to report to Berea

Here's your reminder that the second-annual Fan Fest — which includes the Browns' second rookie minicamp practice — is tomorrow at FirstEnergy Stadium. You can still purchase tickets here.

NFL.com's posted its draft class power rankings, which includes the Browns in the top 15.

Cleveland.com's Tom Reed writes how a souvenir football in Mexico City sparked a 40-year love affair for the Browns

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