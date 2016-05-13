Friday roundup: Browns rookies report to Berea for minicamp

Happy Friday, Dawg Pound!
The Browns rookies — all 25 of them — reported to Berea on Thursday for a three-day minicamp.
And in case you missed it, ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered:
Browns LB 's renewed excitement for 2016 comes from multiple places
How slimmed down this offseason
Here's your reminder that the second-annual Fan Fest — which includes the Browns' second rookie minicamp practice — is tomorrow at FirstEnergy Stadium. You can still purchase tickets here.
NFL.com's posted its draft class power rankings, which includes the Browns in the top 15.
Cleveland.com's Tom Reed writes how a souvenir football in Mexico City sparked a 40-year love affair for the Browns