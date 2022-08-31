From four colleges, to moving rocks, to the Browns: Undrafted rookie D'Anthony Bell secures 53-man roster spot 

D'Anthony Bell spent the first part of his Tuesday morning, the day he learned whether he'd be able to start his NFL dream in Cleveland, on the phone with his mom.

The time was 1 a.m., and Bell couldn't sleep. In a few more hours, he'd be expected back at CrossCountry Mortgage to hear the decision on whether his football journey as a safety would continue with the Browns. After playing for four different schools over his college career and spending time in between working for his dad and moving rocks for construction companies in Covington, Georgia, he signed with the Browns as an undrafted rookie free agent in the spring — and he knew he had a chance to make the 53-man roster after a stellar preseason where he totaled seven tackles and forced two fumbles.

No night throughout the journey, though, felt longer than Monday.

"I didn't sleep too much, and neither did my mom," he said. "Both of us were on the verge of just praying and trying to hope for the best."

Bell's wishes were answered Tuesday when he was sitting at his locker and received a call from GM Andrew Berry to inform him he'd made it. Another big performance Saturday against the Bears — when he punched a ball loose for his second forced fumble of the preseason — further cemented his value.

No undrafted rookie free agent had cracked the 53-man roster since Berry was named GM in 2020, and Bell managed to become the first to do it in a deep secondary that already featured plenty of depth before his arrival.

From his first day of practice in the spring through those final early-morning hours on the phone with his mom, Bell always believed he could make the roster. He realized during training camp that he could play at the much faster pace of the NFL level, which is far different than that from Division II Albany State, Iowa Central Community College, Butler Community College or West Florida — each of the schools Bell played for.

He's the first player from both West Florida and his high school, Alcovy High School, to make it onto an NFL 53-man roster.