Browns initial 53-man roster 2022: Position-by-position analysis

The Browns' initial 53-man roster is official, and we're breaking down the group position by position before the team returns to the practice field Tuesday.
Quarterbacks (2): Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs
Analysis: With Deshaun Watson suspended the first 11 games, the Browns are preparing to roll with Brissett as their starter and Dobbs as the backup. Dobbs was one of the most impressive players of the preseason, going 35-for-53 with 338 yards and two touchdowns.
Running backs (5): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton Jr.
Analysis: Once again, the Browns have arguably the deepest group of running backs in the league. Ford, a fifth-round rookie, flashed in the preseason and provides another versatile element to a position that was already well-stocked with talent. The Browns also waived FB Johnny Stanton IV, meaning they will not carry a fullback for the first time since Kevin Stefanski became coach.
Wide receivers (5): Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Michael Woods II
Analysis: Cooper will unquestionably be the top receiving target of the offense after a spectacular and smooth training camp where he showed rapport with Brissett. The Browns have maintained their confidence in Schwartz despite a rocky preseason, while Bell and Woods are two rookies the Browns also believe can contribute to the pass game this season. Despite missing the last three weeks of practice due to injury, Woods secured a spot on the roster after a very productive first week of training camp.
Tight ends (2): David Njoku, Harrison Bryant
Analysis: The Browns are ready to give Njoku his biggest workload yet as he enters his sixth NFL season, and the same will be expected for Bryant as he enters his third NFL season. The Browns have typically carried at least three tight ends on their roster under head coach Kevin Stefanski, so this position will be worth monitoring as rosters continue to fluctuate throughout the league.
Offensive linemen (10): Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, James Hudson III, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes, Hjalte Froholdt, Ethan Pocic
Analysis: The Browns made some tough depth decisions here. Forbes and Dunn beat Blake Hance, who started eight games last season, and Dunn will serve as the backup center to Pocic, who replaced Nick Harris as the starter after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the first preseason game. Froholdt, a fourth-year veteran, impressed in training camp and secured one of the final spots in the group. OT Alex Taylor, G David Moore Jr. and C Brock Hoffman were among those waived.
Defensive linemen (10): Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott, Alex Wright, Chase Winovich, Isaac Rochell, Tommy Togiai, Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas
Analysis: Rochell and Thomas each locked their spots with good training camps, and that leaves the Browns with six defensive ends on the initial 53-man list. DTs Bryan and Elliott will be the only two new defensive starters.
Linebackers (6): Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk
Analysis: Walker, Phillips and JOK will be tasked with leading the way at linebacker, with Phillips and Owusu-Koramoah both poised for bigger roles this season. Kunaszyk, a fourth-year veteran, was signed to the team Aug. 12.
Defensive backs (10): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, A.J. Green, M.J. Emerson Jr., John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., D'Anthony Bell, Richard LeCounte III
Analysis: The Browns will boast a deep group of CBs led by Ward and Newsome and retain their top three safeties from a year ago in Johnson, Delpit and Harrison. Bell is an undrafted rookie from West Florida, a Division II school, who forced two fumbles in the preseason.
Specialists (3): K Cade York, P Corey Bojorquez, LS Charley Hughlett
Analysis: York has been nothing short of special in the last month. He drilled field goals from 57, 50 and 46 yards in the preseason and nailed a 70-yard kick during warmups Saturday against the Bears. Bojorquez has special power, too, and should provide the Browns with an overall boost to their special teams.