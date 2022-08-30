Browns initial 53-man roster 2022: Position-by-position analysis

The Browns' initial 53-man roster is official, and we're breaking down the group position by position before the team returns to the practice field Tuesday.

Quarterbacks (2): Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs

Analysis: With Deshaun Watson suspended the first 11 games, the Browns are preparing to roll with Brissett as their starter and Dobbs as the backup. Dobbs was one of the most impressive players of the preseason, going 35-for-53 with 338 yards and two touchdowns.

Running backs (5): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton Jr.

Analysis: Once again, the Browns have arguably the deepest group of running backs in the league. Ford, a fifth-round rookie, flashed in the preseason and provides another versatile element to a position that was already well-stocked with talent. The Browns also waived FB Johnny Stanton IV, meaning they will not carry a fullback for the first time since Kevin Stefanski became coach.

Wide receivers (5): Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Michael Woods II

Analysis: Cooper will unquestionably be the top receiving target of the offense after a spectacular and smooth training camp where he showed rapport with Brissett. The Browns have maintained their confidence in Schwartz despite a rocky preseason, while Bell and Woods are two rookies the Browns also believe can contribute to the pass game this season. Despite missing the last three weeks of practice due to injury, Woods secured a spot on the roster after a very productive first week of training camp.

Tight ends (2): David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

Analysis: The Browns are ready to give Njoku his biggest workload yet as he enters his sixth NFL season, and the same will be expected for Bryant as he enters his third NFL season. The Browns have typically carried at least three tight ends on their roster under head coach Kevin Stefanski, so this position will be worth monitoring as rosters continue to fluctuate throughout the league.

Offensive linemen (10): Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, James Hudson III, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes, Hjalte Froholdt, Ethan Pocic