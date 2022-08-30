News & Notes: Michael Woods II returns to practice after cracking 53-man roster spot

Michael Woods II received two great pieces of news Tuesday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

The first: Woods had made the Browns' initial 53-man roster and had done so despite missing the last three weeks of practice with a hamstring injury. He showed the Browns everything he needed, however, in a productive first week of training camp when he flashed as one of the top receivers. He showcased reliable hands, good burst after the catch and was one of the early standouts.

The second: He was able to return to practice. The hamstring injury is behind him, and he's ready to re-join the team as they shift their focus to Week 1 against the Panthers.

"This is why I'm here," Woods said. "I have a lot of fun when I am on the field, and of course as a competitor, I hate being out. It was definitely great to get back on the field and see everybody back on the team. It's a great day."

Woods said he never lost faith that he'd crack the roster despite his injury. As a sixth-round pick from Oklahoma, he still needed to prove in camp that he was worthy of a spot as a rookie, but his productive first week of camp — and focus displayed in meetings throughout his time away from the field — elevated his stock and showed the Browns he's ready to make an impact in Year 1.

"I had confidence," he said. "I had a lot of time to stay in the playbook. Did some studying in Carolina, things like that. Just trying to find ways to maximize the time that you have."

Like most players who miss multiple weeks of practice due to injury, Woods will be eased back into work. He mainly worked individual drills in his first day back and has 12 days to progress back to full strength before the Browns play in Charlotte.

In addition to Woods, the Browns have Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and David Bell to carry the load in practice. Woods will eventually be able to join them in full capacity, and head coach Kevin Stefanski is looking forward to seeing more of what he can do.