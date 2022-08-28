News & Notes: Wyatt Teller, Grant Delpit were held out for precautionary reasons vs. Bears

D'Anthony Bell leaves impression to crack 53-man roster

Not many Browns defenders had a better preseason than D'Anthony Bell, an undrafted rookie safety from West Florida.

Bell totaled seven tackles, one tackle for a loss and two forced fumbles in the three preseason games. No play was arguably bigger than his forced fumble on Bears RB De'Montre Tuggle late in the fourth quarter Sunday — the Browns recovered the ball and scored a touchdown, but failed to convert a two-point conversion that would've likely won the game.

The opportunity to win was available, though, because of Bell, who left a favorable impression on the Browns as they look to trim their roster from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline. He was competing with Richard LeCounte III, a 2021 sixth-round pick, and Jovante Moffatt for the fourth spot in the safety room.

"I don't believe we've had an undrafted player make our roster the last couple years, which means it's a competitive roster," Stefanski said. "This case, it's going to be no different. D'Anthony's done a nice job. He's flashed getting the ball out there."

Bell said he's tried to learn from sixth-year safety veteran John Johnson III and has asked him questions throughout the spring and training camp. He's also put a big focus on special teams, where he made two tackles in the preseason and would likely be needed most if he cracked the roster.

He'll have his answer in the next two days.

"I have to put my phone on ring," he said. "I'm really nervous. Hopefully, God will help me make this team. It's nervous in a good way, though. I think I put my best foot forward, but there is more to come. I have to improve my game more and learn a lot more. I have to be the best I can."

Support for Schwartz

Kevin Stefanski has stuck up for WR Anthony Schwartz after a few rough preseason games that have featured a few drops. He had two drops Saturday against the Bears and has struggled to find consistency in practices, but Stefanski affirmed the Browns' belief in the 2021 third-round pick.