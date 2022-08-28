News & Notes: Wyatt Teller, Grant Delpit were held out for precautionary reasons vs. Bears

G Wyatt Teller (knee) and S Grant Delpit (hip) each exited Saturday's preseason game early due to injuries, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday both players were held out for precautionary reasons and are expected to be OK as the Browns shift their focus to Week 1.
"They were held out for precautionary (reasons)," Stefanski said. "In a normal game, they would've gone back in."
Each player suffered their injuries in the first half as the Browns played most of their starters in the first two quarters of the 21-20 loss to the Bears and were ruled questionable to return.
LB Chris Odom, whom the Browns signed early in training camp after he won USFL Defensive Player of the Year in June, suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the season. He was carted off the field in the fourth quarter.
"He was doing a really nice job," Stefanski said. "He was a very good pass rusher and had a knack for it. We're disappointed for him. We talked about it last night — injuries are a very unfortunate part of this game we play and coach, and we hate to see guys lose a year."
Additionally, Stefanski said CB A.J. Green (hip) and S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring) are expected to be ready for Week 1. Neither guy played in the final preseason game.
Check out photos of the Bears against the Browns in week three of the preseason
D'Anthony Bell leaves impression to crack 53-man roster
Not many Browns defenders had a better preseason than D'Anthony Bell, an undrafted rookie safety from West Florida.
Bell totaled seven tackles, one tackle for a loss and two forced fumbles in the three preseason games. No play was arguably bigger than his forced fumble on Bears RB De'Montre Tuggle late in the fourth quarter Sunday — the Browns recovered the ball and scored a touchdown, but failed to convert a two-point conversion that would've likely won the game.
The opportunity to win was available, though, because of Bell, who left a favorable impression on the Browns as they look to trim their roster from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline. He was competing with Richard LeCounte III, a 2021 sixth-round pick, and Jovante Moffatt for the fourth spot in the safety room.
"I don't believe we've had an undrafted player make our roster the last couple years, which means it's a competitive roster," Stefanski said. "This case, it's going to be no different. D'Anthony's done a nice job. He's flashed getting the ball out there."
Bell said he's tried to learn from sixth-year safety veteran John Johnson III and has asked him questions throughout the spring and training camp. He's also put a big focus on special teams, where he made two tackles in the preseason and would likely be needed most if he cracked the roster.
He'll have his answer in the next two days.
"I have to put my phone on ring," he said. "I'm really nervous. Hopefully, God will help me make this team. It's nervous in a good way, though. I think I put my best foot forward, but there is more to come. I have to improve my game more and learn a lot more. I have to be the best I can."
Support for Schwartz
Kevin Stefanski has stuck up for WR Anthony Schwartz after a few rough preseason games that have featured a few drops. He had two drops Saturday against the Bears and has struggled to find consistency in practices, but Stefanski affirmed the Browns' belief in the 2021 third-round pick.
"Anthony had a tough stretch – I think everybody understands that – but we support our players," Stefanski said. "We support our players when they are going through a tough stretch, and it can be anything. It's easy to do with a guy like Anthony who is very, very accountable and he works very, very hard. That is what I will continue to do. That is what we will continue to do."