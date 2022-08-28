News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Wyatt Teller, Grant Delpit were held out for precautionary reasons vs. Bears

LB Chris Odom suffered a season-ending ACL injury, and CB A.J. Green (hip) and S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring) are expected to be ready for Week 1

Aug 28, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

082822_News&Notes

G Wyatt Teller (knee) and S Grant Delpit (hip) each exited Saturday's preseason game early due to injuries, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday both players were held out for precautionary reasons and are expected to be OK as the Browns shift their focus to Week 1.

"They were held out for precautionary (reasons)," Stefanski said. "In a normal game, they would've gone back in."

Each player suffered their injuries in the first half as the Browns played most of their starters in the first two quarters of the 21-20 loss to the Bears and were ruled questionable to return.

LB Chris Odom, whom the Browns signed early in training camp after he won USFL Defensive Player of the Year in June, suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the season. He was carted off the field in the fourth quarter.

"He was doing a really nice job," Stefanski said. "He was a very good pass rusher and had a knack for it. We're disappointed for him. We talked about it last night — injuries are a very unfortunate part of this game we play and coach, and we hate to see guys lose a year."

Additionally, Stefanski said CB A.J. Green (hip) and S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring) are expected to be ready for Week 1. Neither guy played in the final preseason game.

Photos: Preseason Week 3 - Bears at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Bears against the Browns in week three of the preseason

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
1 / 47

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
2 / 47

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
3 / 47

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
4 / 47

Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
5 / 47

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
6 / 47

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
7 / 47

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
8 / 47

A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
9 / 47

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
10 / 47

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
11 / 47

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
12 / 47

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
13 / 47

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
14 / 47

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
15 / 47

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
16 / 47

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
17 / 47

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
18 / 47

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
19 / 47

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
20 / 47

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
21 / 47

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
22 / 47

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
23 / 47

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
24 / 47

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
25 / 47

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
26 / 47

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
27 / 47

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
28 / 47

Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
29 / 47

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
30 / 47

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
31 / 47

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
32 / 47

Running back John Kelly during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
33 / 47

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
34 / 47

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
35 / 47

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Center Brock Hoffman (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
36 / 47

Center Brock Hoffman (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
37 / 47

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
38 / 47

Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
39 / 47

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
40 / 47

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
41 / 47

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
42 / 47

Players during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
43 / 47

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
44 / 47

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
45 / 47

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
46 / 47

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) after a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
47 / 47

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) after a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

D'Anthony Bell leaves impression to crack 53-man roster

Not many Browns defenders had a better preseason than D'Anthony Bell, an undrafted rookie safety from West Florida.

Bell totaled seven tackles, one tackle for a loss and two forced fumbles in the three preseason games. No play was arguably bigger than his forced fumble on Bears RB De'Montre Tuggle late in the fourth quarter Sunday — the Browns recovered the ball and scored a touchdown, but failed to convert a two-point conversion that would've likely won the game.

The opportunity to win was available, though, because of Bell, who left a favorable impression on the Browns as they look to trim their roster from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline. He was competing with Richard LeCounte III, a 2021 sixth-round pick, and Jovante Moffatt for the fourth spot in the safety room.

"I don't believe we've had an undrafted player make our roster the last couple years, which means it's a competitive roster," Stefanski said. "This case, it's going to be no different. D'Anthony's done a nice job. He's flashed getting the ball out there."

Bell said he's tried to learn from sixth-year safety veteran John Johnson III and has asked him questions throughout the spring and training camp. He's also put a big focus on special teams, where he made two tackles in the preseason and would likely be needed most if he cracked the roster.

He'll have his answer in the next two days.

"I have to put my phone on ring," he said. "I'm really nervous. Hopefully, God will help me make this team. It's nervous in a good way, though. I think I put my best foot forward, but there is more to come. I have to improve my game more and learn a lot more. I have to be the best I can."

Support for Schwartz

Kevin Stefanski has stuck up for WR Anthony Schwartz after a few rough preseason games that have featured a few drops. He had two drops Saturday against the Bears and has struggled to find consistency in practices, but Stefanski affirmed the Browns' belief in the 2021 third-round pick.

"Anthony had a tough stretch – I think everybody understands that – but we support our players," Stefanski said. "We support our players when they are going through a tough stretch, and it can be anything. It's easy to do with a guy like Anthony who is very, very accountable and he works very, very hard. That is what I will continue to do. That is what we will continue to do."

Related Links

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett picks DT Jordan Elliott for big season

Garrett said Elliott has looked more explosive and comfortable in the defense in his third year in Cleveland
news

News & Notes: Rookie DE Alex Wright "flashed" in training camp

Wright has benefitted from opportunities in first-team reps
news

News & Notes: Greg Newsome II sees becoming 'vocal leader' as next step after productive rookie year

Newsome was one of the biggest factors in helping the defense become one of the league's best in 2021 and will look to use his voice to help stabilize the group in future seasons
news

News & Notes: Kareem Hunt returns to practice

Cleveland's playmaking RB was back on the field Friday
news

News & Notes: Browns getting closer to full strength

Cleveland has activated 12 players from reserve/COVID-19 since Monday
news

News & Notes: RB Kareem Hunt, CB Troy Hill unlikely to play vs. Packers

The Browns will also monitor Myles Garrett (groin) through practice this week
news

News & Notes: DE Takkarist McKinley out with ruptured Achilles tendon

Cleveland loses a key member of its pass rushing group, which is also dealing with other ailments
news

News & Notes: Browns 'embrace the uncertainty' of who will be available Monday vs. Raiders

The Browns will have until Monday at 2 p.m. to possibly receive good news on players being able to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

News & Notes: Browns short-handed at CB but have options vs. Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow ranks fifth in the NFL in receptions and has caught 30 passes in his last 3 games
news

News & Notes: RB Kareem Hunt, CB Troy Hill unlikely to play vs. Raiders

Cleveland's on a short week with Las Vegas coming to town Saturday
news

News & Notes: Dustin Colquitt jumped at the opportunity to help Browns

Colquitt made it to Cleveland in a hurry Thursday and is ready to start another chapter in his 17-year career Sunday against the Ravens 
Advertising