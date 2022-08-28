3 Big Takeaways: Jacoby Brissett takes 'stepping stone' with offense in preseason debut

The Browns lost 21-20 to the Bears in their final preseason game Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Here are three things that stood out from the loss:

Brissett performs well, but offense knows it needs more

The Browns started QB Jacoby Brissett in his preseason debut with the hope that the offense would find a rhythm, and the results were mixed.

Brissett completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 109 yards and one interception. The Browns didn't find the end zone with Brissett, but they did position themselves for two field attempts from Cade York, who missed the first of them from 58 yards and converted the second from 57 yards. The offense opened the game with most of their starters, but the group didn't include WR Amari Cooper, G Joel Bitonio, OT Jack Conklin and RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Despite not finding the end zone, Brissett looked smooth commanding the huddle and executed the correct pass decisions — his interception happened after WR Anthony Schwartz fell down after he was hit from a defender before the pass could reach him. Brissett attempted to stretch the field, too, and unloaded a couple deep balls to Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones, but the passes fell incomplete.

"We wanted to move the ball more consistently as an offense early," Stefanski said. "I thought Jacoby saw it very clearly in terms of coverage, and he did a nice job operating in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage."

One bright spot of Brissett's outing: He completed six of his 13 completions to WR David Bell and TE David Njoku. Each of them caught three passes, with Bell totaling 36 yards and Njoku compiling 34, and will be among the guys Brissett must build chemistry with in the regular season for the Browns' pass game to stay steady.

The Browns felt they achieved what they needed with Brissett, and now they'll look to build on it in the two weeks of practices they have left until the Week 1 opener in Charlotte.