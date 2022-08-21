By the Numbers

Presented by

By the Numbers: Cade York connects from 50 on 1st kick at FirstEnergy Stadium

Breaking down the biggest stats from Sunday's preseason loss to the Eagles

Aug 21, 2022 at 04:28 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

082122_numbers

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 21-20 preseason loss to the Eagles.

188 — Combined passing yards (141) and rushing yards (47) for QB Joshua Dobbs, who got the start and played into the second half. He connected on 14-of-20 passes and executed multiple scoring drives during his time behind center.

101.5 — It wasn't the best day for Cleveland's pass defense, as Eagles starter Gardner Minshew went 14-of-17 for 142 yards for a QB rating of 101.5 during Sunday's first half.

36 — Dobbs had the longest run of any player Sunday, and he lost part of his undershirt in the process. His 36-yard, highlight-reel scramble set up the Browns' first touchdown.

Related Links

32 — Javon Wims had the Browns' longest reception of the game, hauling in a highlight-reel catch down the sidelines in Sunday's third quarter.

46 — Rookie David Bell, in his first preseason action, led the Browns with 46 receiving yards on three receptions.

50 — Rookie Cade York's first field goal at FirstEnergy Stadium was no gimme, but he made it look that way. He had more than enough leg on his 50-yarder in the second quarter. He later clanged a 55-yarder off the right upright in the second half.

75 — Both the Eagles and Browns love to run the ball, and that was more than clear Sunday, as Philadelphia attempted 43 runs and Cleveland countered with 32, giving the teams a combined 75 carries.

55 — Eagles WR Devon Allen had the longest play of Sunday's game when he got behind the Browns defense and hauled in a 55-yard touchdown reception.

66 — John Kelly Jr. led the Browns on the ground with 14 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.

10 — S Richard LeCounte III was the most active Browns defender with a team-high 10 tackles.

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Jerome Ford's big night, Martin Emerson Jr.'s pick-6 jump-start Browns in Jacksonville

Cleveland got its biggest plays from its youngest players in a 24-13 preseason victory
news

By the Numbers: Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney end 2021 on dominant note

Garrett and Clowney combined for three sacks and added finishing touches to productive individual seasons
news

By the Numbers: The most important stats from the Browns' loss to Pittsburgh

The Browns lost to the Steelers, 26-14, on Monday night in their final road game of the season
news

By the Numbers: The most important stats from the Browns' loss to Green Bay

Cleveland fell, 24-22, in a Christmas Day matchup with the Packers
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb reaches multiple seasonal milestones in loss to Raiders

Chubb further pushed his name into the conversation of Browns all-time running backs by eclipsing a few important seasonal milestones
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett make some Browns history in a big win

Cleveland's top playmakers put themselves in rare company Sunday
news

By the Numbers: The most important stats to know from the Browns' 16-10 loss to Ravens

The Browns recorded their most turnovers of the season but struggled to turn the opportunities into points
news

By the Numbers: Browns tap the versatility of their top playmakers to beat Lions

Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry each scored touchdowns in unconventional ways in the 13-10 win
news

By the Numbers: Browns struggle on both sides of the ball vs. Patriots

The Browns surrendered 45 unanswered points and were held to just 217 total yards of offense
news

By The Numbers: Big, explosive TD plays highlight Browns win vs. Bengals

The Browns had three TD plays Sunday that spanned over half a football field
news

By the Numbers: The most important stats from Browns-Steelers

Game-changing plays were hard to find throughout the Browns' Week 8 loss
Advertising