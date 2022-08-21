By the Numbers: Cade York connects from 50 on 1st kick at FirstEnergy Stadium

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 21-20 preseason loss to the Eagles.
188 — Combined passing yards (141) and rushing yards (47) for QB Joshua Dobbs, who got the start and played into the second half. He connected on 14-of-20 passes and executed multiple scoring drives during his time behind center.
101.5 — It wasn't the best day for Cleveland's pass defense, as Eagles starter Gardner Minshew went 14-of-17 for 142 yards for a QB rating of 101.5 during Sunday's first half.
36 — Dobbs had the longest run of any player Sunday, and he lost part of his undershirt in the process. His 36-yard, highlight-reel scramble set up the Browns' first touchdown.
32 — Javon Wims had the Browns' longest reception of the game, hauling in a highlight-reel catch down the sidelines in Sunday's third quarter.
46 — Rookie David Bell, in his first preseason action, led the Browns with 46 receiving yards on three receptions.
50 — Rookie Cade York's first field goal at FirstEnergy Stadium was no gimme, but he made it look that way. He had more than enough leg on his 50-yarder in the second quarter. He later clanged a 55-yarder off the right upright in the second half.
75 — Both the Eagles and Browns love to run the ball, and that was more than clear Sunday, as Philadelphia attempted 43 runs and Cleveland countered with 32, giving the teams a combined 75 carries.
55 — Eagles WR Devon Allen had the longest play of Sunday's game when he got behind the Browns defense and hauled in a 55-yard touchdown reception.
66 — John Kelly Jr. led the Browns on the ground with 14 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.
10 — S Richard LeCounte III was the most active Browns defender with a team-high 10 tackles.