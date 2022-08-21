By the Numbers: Cade York connects from 50 on 1st kick at FirstEnergy Stadium

32 — Javon Wims had the Browns' longest reception of the game, hauling in a highlight-reel catch down the sidelines in Sunday's third quarter.

50 — Rookie Cade York's first field goal at FirstEnergy Stadium was no gimme, but he made it look that way. He had more than enough leg on his 50-yarder in the second quarter. He later clanged a 55-yarder off the right upright in the second half.