3 Big Takeaways: Joshua Dobbs builds another efficient preseason performance

Bell settles in nicely in NFL debut

WR David Bell knocked off any nerves he might've felt in his NFL debut when he caught a 22-yard pass from Dobbs in the second quarter.

The nerves — and frustration — might've come back when he dropped a pass three plays later down the right sideline.

"I was real hard on myself," Bell said, "but Dobbs came over and said, 'I'll come back to you on these next few drives.'"

Dobbs fulfilled that promise and hit Bell with two more passes before his day ended. Bell secured both of them and looked like the sure-handed, smooth receiver the Browns believed they drafted when they picked him in the fourth round from Purdue.

"He did a nice job," Stefanski said. "I know he wants that one play back. It's his first time out there in an NFL game, albeit in the preseason, but I'm sure there's a couple jitters out there. We made a couple plays, and I think he's a young guy that will continue to get better."

Sunday was the first time Bell played because of a foot injury that sidelined him the first week of training camp. He's gradually worked back to full speed since, and he felt the two joint practices the Browns had against the Eagles before Sunday were the two most beneficial work days he's had since his return.

"The joint practice was amazing," he said. "It makes practice life a lot more exciting, going up against a different opponent instead of your teammates. It was good work out there."

York's leg power is undeniable

K Cade York wasn't perfect on Sunday, but he did provide a couple examples of how strong his leg is.

York nailed a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter that still had plenty of air beneath it when it split the uprights. The Browns gave him a chance to nail a 55-yard field goal in the third quarter, but the kick bounced off the right goal post.

Still, the ball carried a lot of distance. It hit about halfway up the right stanchion and would've been good from much further than 55 yards had it traveled slightly to the left.

"It felt good off the foot," York said. "I honestly thought I made it until I looked up. It was a good hit, it just went right off the upright."

York, a fourth-round rookie from LSU, is the Browns' only kicker and already has his spot on the 53-man roster secured. He's gone 5-for-5 on extra-points and 2-for-3 on field goals in the preseason and was one of the top standouts from training camp, unofficially missing three of his 36 total attempts during field goal periods.

He drilled several kicks beyond 50 yards in those periods, and some of his booming field goals appeared to have the power to be good from 60 yards, if needed.

Even though he missed the 55-yarder, he still felt comfortable kicking for the first time in a real-game setting in his new home.