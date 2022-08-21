Nick Chubb becomes 4th Browns player on NFL Network's Top 100 list for 2022

Chubb was ranked No. 33 by players around the league

Aug 21, 2022 at 06:18 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

082122_Chubb

Nick Chubb didn't stop trucking ahead in 2021 — with 1,259 rushing yards, eight touchdowns and several big-time runs, he was voted his third straight Pro Bowl and further etched his stake as one of the top running backs in the league.

That statement was certainly clear in his latest rank in the NFL's Top 100 list for 2022, which is voted by current players in the league. Chubb ranked at No. 33 and is the fourth Browns player to crack the list, joining CB Denzel Ward (No. 87), OG Wyatt Teller (No. 83) and OT Joel Bitonio (No. 55).

Chubb, entering his fifth NFL season, finished second in the league in rushing yards last season and became the first Browns running back to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in three consecutive seasons since Mike Pruitt (1979-81). He and Jim Brown are the only two players in franchise history with eight touchdowns in each of their first four seasons. Chubb ranks sixth on the Browns' all-time rushing TD leaderboard  with 36 career touchdowns and sixth on the all-time rushing leaderboard with 4,816 yards.

The countdown continues on Aug. 28 when No. 20-1 are revealed on NFL Network.

Related Content

news

Browns fall 21-20 to Eagles in second preseason game

The Browns had some early success with QB Josh Dobbs but couldn't come out on top

news

3 Big Takeaways: Joshua Dobbs builds another efficient preseason performance

Dobbs received the bulk of snaps at QB in the second preseason game and kept the offense moving

news

By the Numbers: Cade York connects from 50 on 1st kick at FirstEnergy Stadium

Breaking down the biggest stats from Sunday's preseason loss to the Eagles

news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Eagles

Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 2 preseason matchup with the Eagles

Advertising