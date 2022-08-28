By the Numbers: Cade York goes long from 57 to cap busy preseason

57 — Cade York connected on his second field goal of 50+ yards in the preseason when he hit a 57-yarder in Saturday's second quarter. The kick came shortly after a miss from 58 in the first quarter.

6 — A bright side for the Browns offense was how it performed on third down, where it went 6-for-18. Meanwhile, the Bears converted just one third down.

13 — Carries for John Kelly Jr., who led the Browns with 37 rush attempts in the preseason. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt did not see the field during the preseason.

2 — Sacks on the preseason for DE Curtis Weaver, who is clustered among a number of other pass rushers in a battle for a roster spot.