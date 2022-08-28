By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Cade York goes long from 57 to cap busy preseason

The Browns fell to Chicago, 21-20, in Saturday's preseason finale

Aug 27, 2022 at 11:03 PM
Andrew Gribble

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 21-20 loss to the Bears in Saturday's preseason finale.

50.8 — QB rating for QB Jacoby Brissett, who went 13-of-23 for 109 yards and an interception in his first and only action of the preseason.

146.9 — The Browns struggled to contain Bears QB Justin Fields, who posted a nearly perfect QB rating in a first half that saw him go 14-of-16 for 156 yards and three TDs.

13 — That's how many different Browns players caught passes Saturday. Javon Wims led the way with four catches for 41 yards.

4 — The Browns allowed four completions of 20+ yards. Two went for touchdowns.

57 — Cade York connected on his second field goal of 50+ yards in the preseason when he hit a 57-yarder in Saturday's second quarter. The kick came shortly after a miss from 58 in the first quarter.

6 — A bright side for the Browns offense was how it performed on third down, where it went 6-for-18. Meanwhile, the Bears converted just one third down.

13 — Carries for John Kelly Jr., who led the Browns with 37 rush attempts in the preseason. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt did not see the field during the preseason.

2 — Sacks on the preseason for DE Curtis Weaver, who is clustered among a number of other pass rushers in a battle for a roster spot.

35 — Completions during the preseason for Josh Dobbs, who had the Browns' only two passing touchdowns over the three-game exhibition schedule.

