Burning Questions for Browns' final preseason game vs. Bears

The Browns are heading into their third and final preseason game Saturday against the Bears with the goal of playing QB Jacoby Brissett and most of the other starters, which means the first few series of the game will be among the most important of the preseason.

Brissett hasn't played yet in the preseason, and the Browns will be looking for him to put the offense into a rhythm and build some momentum as they prepare for him to be under center through the first 11 games.

"We felt like Jacoby should get some reps out there and get some snaps out there with the ones in a game setting," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's doing a really nice job getting a ton of reps out here, as well."

How he performs will be one of the biggest questions of the afternoon, and there's a few other questions worth keeping in mind before rosters have to be trimmed to 53 players Tuesday by 4 p.m.

1. How does the offense fare with Brissett?

How Brissett performs will of course be the biggest takeaway from Saturday. It will be the second time this preseason that he's gone against a defense that's not the Browns' own, with the first being the two joint practices the Browns had against the Eagles last week. Brissett looked fine in those practices and didn't throw an interception, and it would be pleasing to see him show some chemistry with other receivers who will be slotted behind Amari Cooper on the depth chart.