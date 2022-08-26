Browns Mailbag: How did the rookies fare in training camp?

With this roster the Browns have do you think they can reach the playoffs regardless of which QB is starting? With the Watson suspension do you think the players will be more motivated to win games? - Ken P., Dorset

The Browns certainly believe they can still make the playoffs, and no one has said the suspension gives them any added motivation. They know how talented this team is, and they don't want to waste its potential.

Personally, I think the Browns can still remain playoff contenders with Jacoby Brissett as their QB for the first 11 games if they start strong, which they can do with favorable matchups against the Panthers, Jets, Steelers and Falcons. The defense has the potential to be one of the best units in the league and is capable of shutting down each of those first four opponents. Brissett doesn't need to be a superstar in those games, and the Browns will want to lean on their top-tiered run game first to control the pace. If he protects the ball and keeps the chains moving on pass downs, the Browns can stay ahead on the scoreboard.

Those two factors will remain the two biggest keys for Brissett in those first 11 games, and a 3-1 or even 4-0 start would be huge in setting the tone the rest of the year.

Is Takitaki still on the team? - Roger H., Pleasant Grove, Utah

Yes, Sione Takitaki is definitely still around. He's bounced between first and second-team reps depending on how many linebackers the Browns need in defensive formations, and he's a likely candidate to back up the top LB trio of Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Kormaoah and Jacob Phillips. The 2019 third-round pick is entering his fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

Who are the undrafted rookies that could make the roster or practice squad? - Rob M., Fairmont WV

S D'Anthony Bell from West Florida is one guy who could crack the 53-man roster as the fourth safety. He's looked good in two preseason games with six tackles and had a tackle for a loss and forced fumble in the first game against Jacksonville.