Browns to play QB Jacoby Brissett, other starters in final preseason game vs. Bears

The Browns last played their starters in the first quarter of the preseason game against Jacksonville, but the offense struggled to move the ball — it gained only seven total yards in three series — and the defense limited the Jaguars to two field goals. QB Deshaun Watson, who will serve an 11-game suspension to start the season, was the QB to open the game. Brissett did not play.

Now, the Browns will see what Brissett can do with most of the starters on the field with him. The seventh-year veteran began taking most of the first team reps in practice last week.

The Browns will likely go up against the Bears' starters for most of the first half, too, as Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said he expects his starters to play for 25-30 snaps. Stefanski said the Browns "have a number in mind" for how long his first-stringers will be in, and the Bears' plans won't change that.

"I know what Coach 'Flus' is doing," Stefanski said. "We're going to do our own thing."

Stefanski only specifically ruled out OT Jack Conklin as one of the starters who will not play. Conklin has gradually increased his workload in practice since returning Aug. 2 from a knee injury that ended his 2021 season. He was given a rest day Thursday and watched practice from the sidelines.

"He's really doing a nice job," Stefanski said.

QB Joshua Dobbs, who has been efficient this preseason by going 24-for-33 with 249 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in two preseason games, is expected to step in for Brissett whenever he's pulled. QB Josh Rosen is expected to play as well.