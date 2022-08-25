Browns to play QB Jacoby Brissett, other starters in final preseason game vs. Bears

The Browns are giving QB Jacoby Brissett and other starters one final tune-up before they dive into preparations for Week 1 of the regular season.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday the Browns will play Brissett and most of their starters in the third and final preseason game Saturday against the Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. It'll be the first snaps Brissett has taken this preseason.
"We want to see what we do in the drives that Jacoby is in there," Stefanski said. "If we feel like he needs more time or more plays at full speed in a game setting, we'll do that. It's a constant communication with the coaches to make sure we get what we need."
The Browns last played their starters in the first quarter of the preseason game against Jacksonville, but the offense struggled to move the ball — it gained only seven total yards in three series — and the defense limited the Jaguars to two field goals. QB Deshaun Watson, who will serve an 11-game suspension to start the season, was the QB to open the game. Brissett did not play.
Now, the Browns will see what Brissett can do with most of the starters on the field with him. The seventh-year veteran began taking most of the first team reps in practice last week.
The Browns will likely go up against the Bears' starters for most of the first half, too, as Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said he expects his starters to play for 25-30 snaps. Stefanski said the Browns "have a number in mind" for how long his first-stringers will be in, and the Bears' plans won't change that.
"I know what Coach 'Flus' is doing," Stefanski said. "We're going to do our own thing."
Stefanski only specifically ruled out OT Jack Conklin as one of the starters who will not play. Conklin has gradually increased his workload in practice since returning Aug. 2 from a knee injury that ended his 2021 season. He was given a rest day Thursday and watched practice from the sidelines.
"He's really doing a nice job," Stefanski said.
QB Joshua Dobbs, who has been efficient this preseason by going 24-for-33 with 249 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in two preseason games, is expected to step in for Brissett whenever he's pulled. QB Josh Rosen is expected to play as well.
"We're just going to do what we think is best," Stefanski said. "Felt like Jacoby should get some reps out there and get some snaps out there with the ones in a game setting. He's doing a really nice job getting a ton of reps out here, as well."