Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns on Aug. 27, 2022

Aug 24, 2022 at 04:02 PM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022, at 7 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matchup

  • The Browns are coming off a 21-20 loss to the Eagles in their second preseason game. They are 1-1 in the preseason.
  • The Browns last played the Bears at home in Week 3 last season when they won 26-6.

Storylines to Watch

  • Justin Fields vs. Browns D — Bears HC Matt Eberflus said he expects to play the Bears' starters up to the end of the first half in the final preseason game. That means second-year QB Justin Fields will see action against the Browns, who have yet to announce if they'll play their starters.
  • Final evaluation — The game will be the final chance for any players on the bubble to be evaluated by coaches. Rosters will be trimmed from 80 to 53 players on Tuesday.

Watch on TV

Pre-Game: Saturday 6:30 p.m., News 5 (Cleveland Area)

Game: Saturday, 7 p.m., News 5, NFL Network

Announcers: Chris Rose, Joe Thomas, Aditi Kinkhabwala (sidelines)

NFL+

• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 3 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 7 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

