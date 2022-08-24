Team Coverage

Presented by

Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper forging 'good relationship' through on-field chemistry

Brissett and Cooper have displayed a strong on-field connection in the practices since Brissett has worked with the starters

Aug 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

082422_TeamCoverage

Jacoby Brissett has occasionally found himself in awe of Amari Cooper's route-running abilities.

"You definitely give him an extra second to see what he does, and sometimes you just get caught watching a little bit," Brissett said. "It's been a lot of fun watching him run routes and just hearing why he did certain things."

Cooper, meanwhile, has appreciated the fact that Brissett is able to understand how plays develop from a receiver's lens.

"You can tell he's a veteran," Cooper said last Friday. "The thing I really like about Jacoby is he really understands concepts from a receiver's perspective, so it makes it really easy to communicate well."

It's safe to say the chemistry between Cooper and Brissett has grown since Brissett stepped into first-team reps at QB last week.

That connection will be imperative for the passing game to do what it needs to win as the Browns head into the season with Brissett as their starter for the first 11 games as Deshaun Watson serves his suspension. Cooper, to no surprise, has been the top target for Brissett in practices — the duo connected for a few nice plays in joint practices against the Eagles last week, including a seven-on-seven red zone period when Brissett hit Cooper for touchdowns on the offense's first two plays.

Both players understand the importance of communication and reps toward establishing a productive QB-WR bond. Cooper, a seventh-year veteran, has done it with three quarterbacks over his career: Derek Carr, Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton, who stepped in for an injured Prescott as the Cowboys QB for 11 games in 2020.

Despite the QB change, Cooper still managed to top 1,000 yards for the fifth time in his career.

Brissett, meanwhile, has developed connections with several receivers over his six-year career that has featured stops in New England, Indianapolis and Miami.

Few of those receivers have been as well-rounded as Cooper.

"He's so meticulous in what he does and how he studies defensive backs, coverages and plays," Brissett said. "It's been fun to just learn from him.

"Just going out there constantly, getting put into different situations and being able to come back and talk about those things, it's been very helpful. He's a very open guy. I think it's been a good relationship building."

Photos: A Look at Wednesday's Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams final preseason game against the Chicago Bears Saturday

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
1 / 37

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
2 / 37

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
3 / 37

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
4 / 37

Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
5 / 37

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
6 / 37

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
7 / 37

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
8 / 37

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
9 / 37

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
10 / 37

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
11 / 37

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
12 / 37

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Assistant Jonathan Decoster during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
13 / 37

Offensive Assistant Jonathan Decoster during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
14 / 37

Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
15 / 37

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
16 / 37

Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
17 / 37

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
18 / 37

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
19 / 37

Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
20 / 37

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
21 / 37

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
22 / 37

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
23 / 37

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
24 / 37

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Glen Logan (63) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
25 / 37

Defensive tackle Glen Logan (63) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
26 / 37

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
27 / 37

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
28 / 37

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
29 / 37

Fullback Johnny Stanton IV (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
30 / 37

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
31 / 37

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
32 / 37

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
33 / 37

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
34 / 37

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
35 / 37

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
36 / 37

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.
37 / 37

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt mentioned the back-to-back touchdowns Brissett and Cooper had in the red zone period against the Eagles last week as an example of that chemistry growing. Sure, they were short throws for Brissett and easy catches for a player as experienced as Cooper, but both catches — completed with no shot of a defender deflecting the pass — looked easy for the duo.

Van Pelt believes it'll come easy for them in the regular season, too.

"It takes a lot of work on the side and it takes a lot of individual route running," Van Pelt said. "It's trusting each other, and that is stuff that you gain on the practice field."

It didn't take long for both players to find something they appreciate most about each other. For Brissett, it's Cooper's easy ability to get open. For Cooper, it's Brissett's keen sense of understanding what a receiver wants on each play.

Those are two strong recipes for success between a QB and WR. Brissett, though, jokingly deflected Cooper's remarks — he thinks Cooper is instead planting a wish to him.

"He's probably just trying to get me to throw him the ball more," Brissett said with a smile.

If the chemistry continues to blossom, that wish will be granted.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Alex Wright learned how to 'play smart and play fast' at NFL level in joint practices with Eagles

Wright has learned from DE Myles Garrett throughout training camp, and he stepped up in his absence against the Eagles to take big strides in his game
news

5 standouts from Browns training camp

The Browns have one week left to evaluate players and make final decisions before solidifying the 53-man roster
news

Andrew Berry encouraged by Browns' top rookies in 2021

Greg Newsome II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Schwartz and James Hudson III all played considerable snaps this season, laying the groundwork for bigger roles as they head into Year 2
news

Andrew Berry: Browns will move past 'sour taste' of 2021 season, work to assemble 'best team possible'

Berry expressed disappointment of how the 2021 season unfolded but outlined reasons for optimism and improvements for 2022
news

Browns offense endures 'frustrating' year but believes pieces are in place to 'make it right'

The group never consistently performed the way it hoped but left Berea on Monday with optimism for next season
news

Myles Garrett disappointed Browns fell short of goals but confident for the future

Garrett collected plenty of individual accolades but wishes more was done for the Browns to meet their most important goal
news

Greg Newsome II aims to finish strong rookie season on high note

Newsome has handled assignments against top receivers well in his rookie season
news

Grant Delpit proud of progress, strives to 'finish the season off right'

Delpit has become a key player in the secondary one year after missing his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles
news

Case Keenum shows appreciation for Baker Mayfield, cherishes chance to start Sunday 

Keenum will start Sunday in the last week of the season and has plenty of motivation to push the Browns to a win
news

Myles Garrett looks to even the score in possible final battle vs. Ben Roethlisberger

Garrett is hoping to send Roethlisberger 'off with a bang' after the 18-year QB said Monday could be his final regular season game at Heinz Field
news

Anthony Schwartz 'always prepared' to make plays after scoring 1st-career TD

Schwartz's speed generated 1st downs for the Browns in Green Bay and could be used to ignite their offense even more in their push to the playoffs
Advertising