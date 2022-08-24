Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper forging 'good relationship' through on-field chemistry

Jacoby Brissett has occasionally found himself in awe of Amari Cooper's route-running abilities.

"You definitely give him an extra second to see what he does, and sometimes you just get caught watching a little bit," Brissett said. "It's been a lot of fun watching him run routes and just hearing why he did certain things."

Cooper, meanwhile, has appreciated the fact that Brissett is able to understand how plays develop from a receiver's lens.

"You can tell he's a veteran," Cooper said last Friday. "The thing I really like about Jacoby is he really understands concepts from a receiver's perspective, so it makes it really easy to communicate well."

It's safe to say the chemistry between Cooper and Brissett has grown since Brissett stepped into first-team reps at QB last week.

That connection will be imperative for the passing game to do what it needs to win as the Browns head into the season with Brissett as their starter for the first 11 games as Deshaun Watson serves his suspension. Cooper, to no surprise, has been the top target for Brissett in practices — the duo connected for a few nice plays in joint practices against the Eagles last week, including a seven-on-seven red zone period when Brissett hit Cooper for touchdowns on the offense's first two plays.

Both players understand the importance of communication and reps toward establishing a productive QB-WR bond. Cooper, a seventh-year veteran, has done it with three quarterbacks over his career: Derek Carr, Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton, who stepped in for an injured Prescott as the Cowboys QB for 11 games in 2020.

Despite the QB change, Cooper still managed to top 1,000 yards for the fifth time in his career.

Brissett, meanwhile, has developed connections with several receivers over his six-year career that has featured stops in New England, Indianapolis and Miami.

Few of those receivers have been as well-rounded as Cooper.

"He's so meticulous in what he does and how he studies defensive backs, coverages and plays," Brissett said. "It's been fun to just learn from him.