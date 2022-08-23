5 standouts from Browns training camp

The Browns completed training camp last week with two joint practices against the Eagles, but evaluations are still ongoing across the roster as the Browns inch closer to the Aug. 30 deadline, when they'll have to trim their roster to 53 players.

With five players waived Monday, the Browns sit at 80 players and will have another week of practice and a third preseason game Saturday against the Bears to assess who will stay for Week 1 in Charlotte.

Several players — some of whom were already locks to make the roster — have improved their stock since the first practice in July, so we're looking at which guys have looked best after about a month of practices.

CB Greg Newsome II

Even though Newsome sat out the final week of training camp and missed both joint practices against the Eagles with a hamstring injury, he found a nice groove in training camp and looks ready to conquer whatever role the Browns give him in the secondary.