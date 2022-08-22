News & Notes: Rookie DE Alex Wright "flashed" in training camp

Kevin Stefanski has liked what he's seen so far from Alex Wright.

Wright, the third-round draft pick from UAB, was given a steady number of reps in training camp practices and joint workouts with the Eagles last week. That's partly because the Browns have monitored the workload from their top two edge veterans, Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett, who was excused four practice days last week due to a personal reason.

Wright has been next in line on the first team and has certainly benefited from the reps. He looked explosive and beat his man several times in practices against the Eagles, and he opened the preseason with six tackles, five of which came Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"I think he has flashed," Stefanski said. "I think he's done a nice job in practice. Going back to the last couple of days versus the Eagles versus some really good tackles, he had some good rushes. Then in the game, he's done a nice job. He has made plays."

Since the day he was drafted, Wright has enthusiastically spoken about being able to learn from Garrett and accelerate his growth into the league. Clowney, who re-signed a few weeks after he was drafted, has been an excellent player to consistently watch each day, too, and Stefanski knows Wright has been soaking in the edge-rushing clinics they provide each practice.

"I think any young player is doing himself a disservice if he does not watch the vets in front of him and learn in terms of how they study, how they prepare, how they practice and the different techniques they use," Stefanski said. "He's fortunate to have a couple of veterans there in Myles and JD who have played the game at a really high level.