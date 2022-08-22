News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Rookie DE Alex Wright "flashed" in training camp

Wright has benefitted from opportunities in first-team reps

Aug 22, 2022 at 04:17 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

082222_News&Notes

Kevin Stefanski has liked what he's seen so far from Alex Wright.

Wright, the third-round draft pick from UAB, was given a steady number of reps in training camp practices and joint workouts with the Eagles last week. That's partly because the Browns have monitored the workload from their top two edge veterans, Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett, who was excused four practice days last week due to a personal reason.

Wright has been next in line on the first team and has certainly benefited from the reps. He looked explosive and beat his man several times in practices against the Eagles, and he opened the preseason with six tackles, five of which came Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"I think he has flashed," Stefanski said. "I think he's done a nice job in practice. Going back to the last couple of days versus the Eagles versus some really good tackles, he had some good rushes. Then in the game, he's done a nice job. He has made plays."

Since the day he was drafted, Wright has enthusiastically spoken about being able to learn from Garrett and accelerate his growth into the league. Clowney, who re-signed a few weeks after he was drafted, has been an excellent player to consistently watch each day, too, and Stefanski knows Wright has been soaking in the edge-rushing clinics they provide each practice.

"I think any young player is doing himself a disservice if he does not watch the vets in front of him and learn in terms of how they study, how they prepare, how they practice and the different techniques they use," Stefanski said. "He's fortunate to have a couple of veterans there in Myles and JD who have played the game at a really high level.

"He's a young man. A lot of this is new to him, just the NFL game, the speed of the NFL game and some of the things we are asking him to do schematically, but he has done a really nice job."

Photos: Preseason Week 2 - Eagles at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Eagles against the Browns in week two of the preseason

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
1 / 52

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
2 / 52

A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
3 / 52

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
4 / 52

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
5 / 52

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
6 / 52

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
7 / 52

A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
8 / 52

A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
9 / 52

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
10 / 52

Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Lavert Hill (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
11 / 52

Cornerback Lavert Hill (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
12 / 52

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
13 / 52

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
14 / 52

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
15 / 52

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
16 / 52

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
17 / 52

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
18 / 52

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
19 / 52

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
20 / 52

Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
21 / 52

Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
22 / 52

The team during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
23 / 52

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
24 / 52

Defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
25 / 52

A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
26 / 52

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
27 / 52

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
28 / 52

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
29 / 52

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
30 / 52

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
31 / 52

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
32 / 52

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
33 / 52

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
34 / 52

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
35 / 52

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
36 / 52

Running back John Kelly (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
37 / 52

Running back John Kelly (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
38 / 52

A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
39 / 52

Running back John Kelly (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
40 / 52

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Josh Rosen (19) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
41 / 52

Quarterback Josh Rosen (19) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
42 / 52

Running back John Kelly (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
43 / 52

Running back John Kelly (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
44 / 52

A player during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
45 / 52

Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
46 / 52

Running back John Kelly (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
47 / 52

Safety Jovante Moffatt (41) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
48 / 52

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
49 / 52

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart (89) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
50 / 52

Tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart (89) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Josh Rosen (19) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
51 / 52

Quarterback Josh Rosen (19) during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
52 / 52

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Dunn sticking at C

With Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton out of the year, the Browns have given second-team snaps to G Michael Dunn, who had no experience at the position until last week.

QB Josh Dobbs couldn't tell Dunn was playing his first game as a center in Sunday's preseason contest.

"I had no clue until he told me on the sideline in the beginning of the fourth quarter," Dobbs said. "I was like, 'This is your first time playing center in a game?' That's pretty impressive.' He did a great job. Snaps were perfect – gun snaps and under center."

Dunn's career has been full of stepping in on short notice.

That's how his tenure with the team started in 2020, when he was called as an emergency replacement for Joel Bitonio during the Browns' playoff win over the Steelers. He continued to stay ready and fill in when needed in 2021 when injuries and COVID-19 obstacles forced starters to miss time and led him to start two games.

Now, he's filling in again at a new position. Stefanski said Dunn will continue taking reps at center and appreciated his ability to be versatile on quick notice.

"I thought he played well yesterday," Stefanski said. "I thought he plays hard as he always does. He finishes plays with the right amount of tenacity, playing with clean technique and those types of things. He always gives us an honest day's work."

Injury Updates

The Browns received good news on CB A.J. Green II, who was cleared after he exited Sunday's game to be evaluated for a concussion. Green was one of the standout players in training camp practices.

Stefanski also said DT Perrion Winfrey, who left the game early, is "working through a couple things, but he will be OK." WR Daylen Baldwin was also placed in concussion protocol.

CB M.J. Emerson Jr. left the game early due to a finger injury but is expected to be OK.

Related Links

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Greg Newsome II sees becoming 'vocal leader' as next step after productive rookie year

Newsome was one of the biggest factors in helping the defense become one of the league's best in 2021 and will look to use his voice to help stabilize the group in future seasons
news

News & Notes: Kareem Hunt returns to practice

Cleveland's playmaking RB was back on the field Friday
news

News & Notes: Browns getting closer to full strength

Cleveland has activated 12 players from reserve/COVID-19 since Monday
news

News & Notes: RB Kareem Hunt, CB Troy Hill unlikely to play vs. Packers

The Browns will also monitor Myles Garrett (groin) through practice this week
news

News & Notes: DE Takkarist McKinley out with ruptured Achilles tendon

Cleveland loses a key member of its pass rushing group, which is also dealing with other ailments
news

News & Notes: Browns 'embrace the uncertainty' of who will be available Monday vs. Raiders

The Browns will have until Monday at 2 p.m. to possibly receive good news on players being able to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

News & Notes: Browns short-handed at CB but have options vs. Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow ranks fifth in the NFL in receptions and has caught 30 passes in his last 3 games
news

News & Notes: RB Kareem Hunt, CB Troy Hill unlikely to play vs. Raiders

Cleveland's on a short week with Las Vegas coming to town Saturday
news

News & Notes: Dustin Colquitt jumped at the opportunity to help Browns

Colquitt made it to Cleveland in a hurry Thursday and is ready to start another chapter in his 17-year career Sunday against the Ravens 
news

News & Notes: Browns 'working through' punter options for Sunday vs. Ravens

The Browns placed P Jamie Gillan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and could explore external options for a possible quick replacement
news

News & Notes: Browns ready to 'pivot' if they're low on TEs vs. Ravens

Harrison Bryant has been ruled out and David Njoku remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list
Advertising