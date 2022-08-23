Alex Wright learned how to 'play smart and play fast' at NFL level in joint practices with Eagles

Alex Wright saw an opportunity to clear one of his biggest hurdles in adjusting to the NFL last week in joint practices against the Eagles.

The speed of NFL talent is often one of the most difficult changes for rookies, and Wright, the third-round rookie DE from UAB, could attest to that after a month of training camp. No practice speed was going to be faster for him than the two joint practices, and he was eager to receive first-team reps to adjust to that speed after Myles Garrett was excused for four days for a personal reason.

"With him being out, I had to tell myself and I had to build confidence — 'I am with the ones,'" Wright said. "I want to look like I belong with the ones."

Wright certainly looked as though he belonged in the two practices.

He beat his man during a few of his reps and looked disruptive off the edge, which is all the Browns can ask from him as he competes for a spot in the rotation. He carried his momentum over to Sunday's preseason contest by leading Browns defensive ends with five tackles in 32 snaps.

Wright has progressed the way the Browns had hoped, and he feels more fit than ever to produce in the fast speeds of the NFL trenches after arguably the most important four-day stretch on the Browns' preseason calendar.