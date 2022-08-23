News & Notes: Myles Garrett picks DT Jordan Elliott for big season

Myles Garrett needed less than a second to think Tuesday when he was asked which Browns player he'd pick to have a breakout season.

"Jordan Elliott," Garrett said. "He's come in 20 pounds bigger of mostly muscle. He's probably the most explosive I've seen him since he's been here. He's so comfortable in this defense now."

Elliott, a 2020 third-round pick, has joined Taven Bryan on first-team reps since the spring and is set to open the season as a starter for the first time in his career. Based on Garrett's sentiments, he should be plenty prepared for that role.

Browns coaches have echoed what Garrett said throughout the offseason — Elliott has taken the opportunity to start with sincerity. They needed him to after they moved on from Malik Jackson and Malik McDowell, the two DT starters last year, and believed he could step into the role after taking a couple years to develop.

Even though he only has four starts in his two years in the league, he's shown throughout training camp that he's capable of the full-time gig.

"We've talked about Jordan quite a bit," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "It goes back to the spring. I think he committed himself to physically getting bigger and stronger and being a pro at this, and he has done it. He is a young man who I think is maturing, and his game has come along."

Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin lauded Elliott at the beginning of training camp for what he showed in the spring — he believed Elliott is stronger, smarter and more comfortable going up against NFL-caliber offensive linemen each play.

He just needs to showcase that more during a live game, and he'll have more chances than ever to do that in 2022.

"I think he knows it's time for him to make an impact in this defense," Kiffin said. "He's put in the work to do that. We have confidence in that right now, and time will tell, he's going to have to do that in games."

Everything Garrett has seen from him in training camp has led him to believe Elliott will live up to those expectations.