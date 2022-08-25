High School Game of the Week

Presented by

Mentor vs. St. Ignatius square off in High School Game of the Week

Aug 25, 2022 at 03:29 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
HSGOTW Returns (2)

Friday's game between Mentor and St. Ignatius is this week's High School Game of the Week!

Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.

WHO: Mentor (1-0), St.Ignatius (0-0)

WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium, 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH 44114

WHEN: 7:00pm

MENTOR PLAYERS TO WATCH: Brenan Vernon (DL), Scotty Fox (QB), Jacob Snow (QB/WR/S), Jordan Stapleton (WR) and Mitchell Waite (RB)

ST. IGNATIUS PLAYERS TO WATCH: Joshua Papesh (QB), Brandon Webster (CB), Sean Martin (RB/CB), Steven Favazzo (RB) and William Robinson (DE/TE)

COACHES: Matt Gray, Mentor (16-7) and Chuck Kyle, St. Ignatius (353-90-1)

FIRSTENERGY STADIUM INFORMATION:

  • There is no specific designated parking area, parking is on your own 1st come 1st serve
  • Concessions will be open and available in the stadium, however, no outside food or drink will be permitted to be brought into the stadium
  • First Energy Stadium is a cashless facility, meaning only credit cards will be accepted
  • The NFL Clear bag policy will be in effect, see link below for further details
    https://www.nfl.com/legal/clear-bag-policy

Follow us on Twitter @BrownsYouthFB for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com after the game for photos, MVPs of the game and more.

