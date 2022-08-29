Myles Garrett becomes fifth Browns player to land on NFL Top 100 list at No. 11

Myles Garrett built a record-breaking season in 2021, and players around the league took notice.
Not that they needed to — Garrett, a three-time Pro Bowl DE who has also been named a first team All-Pro the last two seasons, is well-known as arguably the best defensive end in the league. But a 16-sack season in 2021 moved Garrett up to his highest ranking ever, No. 11, on the 2022 edition of the NFL Top 100, voted by current players in the league.
Garrett was previously ranked No. 49 in 2019, No. 80 in 2020 and No. 16 in 2021.
Garrett broke the franchise single-season sack record and was the most potent player on a defense that finished fifth in the league in yards allowed per game (311.5) last season. He totaled a sack in 12 of 17 games, including a franchise record 4.5 in a single game against the Bears in Week 3, and had one forced fumble and a touchdown — which all occurred on the same play where he set the single-season sack record. He's four sacks away from breaking Clay Matthews' all-time franchise sack record (62) as he enters his sixth year in the league.
The Browns landed five total players on the NFL Top 100. CB Denzel Ward (No. 87), OGs Wyatt Teller (No. 83) and Joel Bitonio (No. 55) and RB Nick Chubb (No. 33) preceded Garrett.
