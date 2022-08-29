Myles Garrett becomes fifth Browns player to land on NFL Top 100 list at No. 11

Myles Garrett built a record-breaking season in 2021, and players around the league took notice.

Not that they needed to — Garrett, a three-time Pro Bowl DE who has also been named a first team All-Pro the last two seasons, is well-known as arguably the best defensive end in the league. But a 16-sack season in 2021 moved Garrett up to his highest ranking ever, No. 11, on the 2022 edition of the NFL Top 100, voted by current players in the league.

Garrett was previously ranked No. 49 in 2019, No. 80 in 2020 and No. 16 in 2021.