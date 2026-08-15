Check out all of the top plays from the Browns' preseason opener against the Bears!
Game Highlights
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Bears
Watch all the top plays from the Browns' preseason game against the Bears
Aug 15, 2026 at 01:45 PM
Check out all of the top plays from the Browns' preseason opener against the Bears!
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