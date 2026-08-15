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Game Highlights

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Bears

Watch all the top plays from the Browns' preseason game against the Bears

Aug 15, 2026 at 01:45 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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Check out all of the top plays from the Browns' preseason opener against the Bears!

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