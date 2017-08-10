News

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Saints

Aug 10, 2017 at 02:20 PM
Clevelandbrowns.com

WATCH: Myles Garrett makes first NFL tackle

WATCH: Myles Garrett hits Daniel Lasco for a loss

WATCH: Brock Osweiler picks up 10 yards with his feet

WATCH: Matthew Dayes jukes for the touchdown

WATCH: Cody Kessler throws spectacular pass to wide receiver Josh Boyce

WATCH: DeShone Kizer picks up 7 yards with his feet

WATCH: DeShone Kizer picks up the first down

WATCH:Briean Boddy-Calhoun with a huge goal line hit for a loss of 7

WATCH: Can't Miss Play: DeShone Kizer pump-fakes, throws 52-yard BOMB touchdown to Richard Mullaney

WATCH: Terrence Magee runs in a 1-yard touchdown

WATCH: Can't Miss Play: DeShone Kizer throws game-winning TD to Jordan Payton

WATCH: DeShone Kizer makes a great 18 yard pass to Richard Mullaney

