Game Highlights: Steelers vs. Browns

Watch: RB Ben Tate scores his first touchdown of the season on this 8-yard run against the Steelers.
Watch: TE Jim Dray makes a nice catch on this 31-yard pass from Brian Hoyer against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Watch: CB Buster Skrine intercepts Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's pass after it was tipped at the line of scrimmage.
Watch: RB Isaiah Crowell caps off this drive with a 5-yard touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Watch: TE Jordan Cameron brings in this deep pass from Brian Hoyer for a 51-yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.