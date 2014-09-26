Game of the Week: Bay Village beats Lakewood, 17-14

Week 5 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented PNC Bank Postgame Notes
Bay Village
(4-1)
17
9/26/2014
7:00 p.m.
Lakewood
(2-3)
14
Final
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Bay Village
0
2
8
7
17
Lakewood
7
0
7
0
14
1st Quarter
L – Graham, 1-yard rushing TD (PAT good)
2nd Quarter
B – Best, sack for a safety
3rd Quarter
B – Hoke, 12-yard reception from Koz (2-point conversion good)
L – Johnson, 3-yard rushing TD (PAT good)
4th Quarter
B – Best, 33-yard rushing TD (PAT good)
Coach of the Week: Ron Rutt
MVP of the Game: Nick Best
Key Stats (by player):
BAY
- Koz (QB # 3) – 5/14 48 yards passing, 1 TD
- Best (RB #20) – 20 carries for 173 yards, 1 TD, safety
- Hoke (WR #22) – 1 reception for 12 yards, 1 TD
- Kyle Thompson (#85) – 2 receptions for 21 yards, 2 point conversion
- Rex Sunahara (WR #5) – 2 receptions 38 yards, 1 INT
LAKEWOOD
- Graham (QB #4)- 6/13 47 yards passing
- Johnson (RB #27) – 22 carries for 103 yards rushing, 2 TDs
- Palmer (WR #15) – 2 receptions for 21 yards
First and Ten Play of the Game:Late in the fourth quarter and with Lakewood driving, Bay's DB Rex Sunahara intercepted Graham, stopping Lakewood from scoring, and solidifying a Bay Village victory.
