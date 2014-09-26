Community

Game of the Week: Bay Village beats Lakewood, 17-14

Sep 26, 2014 at 04:07 PM
lakewood_576.jpg

Week 5 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented PNC Bank Postgame Notes

Bay Village

(4-1)

17

* *

9/26/2014

7:00 p.m.

Lakewood

(2-3)

14

Final

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Bay Village

0

2

8

7

17

Lakewood

7

0

7

0

14

* *

1st Quarter

L – Graham, 1-yard rushing TD (PAT good)

2nd Quarter

B – Best, sack for a safety

3rd Quarter

B – Hoke, 12-yard reception from Koz (2-point conversion good)

L – Johnson, 3-yard rushing TD (PAT good)

4th Quarter

B – Best, 33-yard rushing TD (PAT good)

Coach of the Week: Ron Rutt

MVP of the Game: Nick Best

Key Stats (by player):

BAY

  1. Koz (QB # 3) – 5/14 48 yards passing, 1 TD
  2. Best (RB #20) – 20 carries for 173 yards, 1 TD, safety
  3. Hoke (WR #22) – 1 reception for 12 yards, 1 TD
  4. Kyle Thompson (#85) – 2 receptions for 21 yards, 2 point conversion
  5. Rex Sunahara (WR #5) – 2 receptions 38 yards, 1 INT

LAKEWOOD

  1. Graham (QB #4)- 6/13 47 yards passing
  2. Johnson (RB #27) – 22 carries for 103 yards rushing, 2 TDs
  3. Palmer (WR #15) – 2 receptions for 21 yards

First and Ten Play of the Game:Late in the fourth quarter and with Lakewood driving, Bay's DB Rex Sunahara intercepted Graham, stopping Lakewood from scoring, and solidifying a Bay Village victory.*How are you giving back to your community? Share your stories by using the #give10. Learn more: http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten.html *

Also make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter to stay up to date on all Cleveland Browns youth and high-school football programing throughout the year.

