Get Involved and #Give10!

If you would like to volunteer, or have been volunteering, take our First and Ten Pledge. By pledging to #Give10, volunteer at least 10 hours in your community each year. Since the beginning of the Browns' First and Ten movement in 2014, more than 2.75 million volunteer hours have been pledged! You can also sign up as a group! After pledging, we welcome you to share your volunteer story with us for the chance to be featured in our First and Ten Highlight stories.